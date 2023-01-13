Roiland, Velma, Justified, Alien, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Netflix, AEW/WWE, Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland, Loki, Alien, Velma, Justified, Secret Invasion & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Donna Summer with "On the Radio," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes looking at how confusing Netflix & other streamers have made it to love our shows, reporting that Tony Khan could be looking to own AEW & WWE, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland being charged with felony domestic violence, Ke Huy Quan discussing joining the cast of Disney+'s Loki Season 2 & working with Tom Hiddleston, some excellent news regarding FX Networks & Noah Hawley's Alien series, some "Scooby-Doo" gatekeepers & trolls missing a very important point about HBO Max's Velma, FX's Justified: City Primeval star Timothy Olyphant discussing his return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, and Don Cheadle talking Secret Invasion/Armor Wars connections.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Justin Roiland, Velma, Justified, Alien, WWE & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Batman '66, Netflix's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, FX's Mayans M.C., The CW's Walker, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Christina Ricci/Harley Quinn Spotify audio series, Netflix's Stranger Things, CBS' Ghosts, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, HBO Max's The Penguin, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 13, 2023:

Justified: City Primeval Star Timothy Olyphant Open for More Raylan

Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland's Attorney Issues Statement

Batman 1966 Saved The Dark Knight, Making Him The Top Superhero

AEW Owner Tony Khan Reportedly In Running to Buy WWE

Velma: What Scooby-Doo Gatekeepers, Trolls Don't Get About Prequel

Junji Ito Maniac Official Trailer Less A Preview, More An Experience

Teen Wolf Cast Share Their Feelings on Movie Reunion in New Featurette

Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

Secret Invasion "Kicks Off What Happens in Armor Wars": Don Cheadle

Alien Series in Pre-Production; Next for Hawley After Fargo Season 5

Mayans M.C.: Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Set to End with Season 5

Loki Season 2: Ke Huy Quan Gets Kevin Feige Invite; Hints At Reshoots

Walker Season 3 Episodes 8-10 Overviews, Preview Images Released

Criminal Minds: Evolution Will Be Going Wheels Up for Another Season

Christina Ricci Voicing Harley Quinn for Spotify, DC Audio Series

Stranger Things 5: Finn Wolfhard on Duffer Brothers & Spinoff Theory

AEW Dynamite Offsets Lack of Mercedes Moné with Crowd-Pleasing Show

Ghosts Scares Up Season 3 Green Light; Season 2 Ep. 12 Sneak Preview

Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar-Starrer Drops Official Series Trailer

The Penguin Part of The Batman 2 "Fabric"; More BatVerse: Matt Reeves

The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker Bring Late-Night Previews

Netflix is Cancelling Your Favorite Shows & It's All My Fault!

Always Sunny, The Sandman, Velma, WWE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.