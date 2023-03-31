Star Trek, Scott Pilgrim, Orphan Black & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, The Daily Show, SNL, Joe Quesada & Amazon, Orphan Black: Echoes, Star Trek: Picard & lots more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Godsmack with "Voodoo," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Comedy Central's The Daily Show/Donald Trump, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Apple TV+'s Lou Gehrig series, Joe Quesada/Amazon Studios, Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, HBO's White House Plumbers, WWE WrestleMania, FX's Mayans M.C., Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Anime, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, James Gunn/Superman: Legacy, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, MBC Anime Initiative & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, Scott Pilgrim Anime, Orphan Black: Echoes, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 31, 2023:

MBC Group Launches MBC Anime Initiative with TOKYOPOP

Doctor Who 60th Annv Directors Offer Interesting Intel on RTD Scripts

The Daily Show Offers Donald Trump An Indictment Silver Lining

SNL: Quinta Brunson Helps Sarah Sherman Get Through Her First Promo

AEW Dynamite Disrespects WWE and The Chadster's Manhood!

Star Trek: Tawny Newsome Joins "Starfleet Academy" Writers' Room

Lou Gehrig TV Series Being Developed by Lorne Michaels for Apple TV+

Joe Quesada Signs Amazon First-Look Deal to Adapt Comic Book IPs

Skeleton Crew: "Green Knight" Director David Lowery Directing

Orphan Black: AMC Releases Images for Krysten Ritter-Starrer "Echoes"

White House Plumbers: HBO Shares Trailer for Harrelson, Theroux Series

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Gets Series Green Light from Paramount+

WrestleMania Night One and Two Lineup Revealed for This Weekend

Mayans M.C. Can't Outrun The Reaper in Final Season Teaser, Image

Doctor Who: David Tennant in Doctor Costume Was Red Nose Day Surprise

Scott Pilgrim: Netflix Gets Band Back Together for Anime Voice Cast

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Twisted Symphony (SPOILERS)

James Gunn, Superman: Legacy & The Dangers of Clickbait Quicksand

The Three-Body Problem Was Flawed But Essential Series: Some Thoughts

The Mandalorian Season 3 Ep. 5 Review: Mandalore Avengers Assemble!

Picard/DS9, Yellowjackets, Venture Bros. & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Picard: Chestnut on Sidney La Forge, Spinoff Hopes & More

