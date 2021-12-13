Hero Collector Adds Iron Spider, Captain Carter, Iron Gauntlet Replica

Earlier this year, British collectibles creator-owned by Eaglemoss, Hero Collector, launched their Movie Museum line, the first wave of Hero Collector collectibles featured signature weapons, masks, and gadgets from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Iron Man's mask, Captain America's shield, Black Panther's mask, and Thor's hammer Mjolnir. You might have even seen me unbox a few.

Now Hero Collector is using Bleeding Cool to reveal their next wave in their Hero Collector Museum series with more replica artifacts belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least one of which didn't even have physical model to work with. This next wave will feature three items from the MCU: Spider-Man's "Iron Spider" mask from the Infinity Saga, Iron Man's nanogauntlet from the climax of Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Carter's Union Jack shield from the recent TV show, Marvel: What If?

"Hero Collector Museum was a tremendous success for us as a new imprint", says former Bleeding Cool contributor Chris Thompson, Global Brand Manager for Hero Collector. "We're always looking for new ways to capture fans' imaginations, and these collectibles are a perfect showcase for some of the most-requested items in pop culture lore – especially a license with the enduring mainstream appeal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

These polyresin sculpts each stand between 6-8 inches tall atop a display stand, and come in a windowed box – designed for the shelves of fans and retailers. They also represent Hero Collector's continued expansion into retail, with new imprints and packaging aimed at reaching a larger audience.

This next wave of the Marvel Museum Collection will launch from Eaglemoss and Hero Collector in Q1 2022 at retailers and online, and it is to be followed by a third wave of releases in Q3 2022. Keep an eye out and tell me what you see? Also, I suppose… any requests? How about Captain America's America's Ass on a plinth?