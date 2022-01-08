Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan Again In The Daily LITG, 8th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Donald Trump Is The Walking Dead

LITG two years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

LITG three years ago, John Byrne wouldn't let Marvel publish his X-Men.

And Immortal Hulk blew up in comic book stores/

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joe Pruett , CCO/Publisher of AfterShock Comics.

, CCO/Publisher of AfterShock Comics. James Pruett , Publisher of Scout Comics.

, Publisher of Scout Comics. Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe and Army of Darkness – and the Kickstartered, unmade and appropriately titled Untold Tales Of The Comic Industry documentary.

writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe and Army of Darkness – and the Kickstartered, unmade and appropriately titled Untold Tales Of The Comic Industry documentary. Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor

Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor Jim Stewart , creator of Ganjaman.

, creator of Ganjaman. David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.

founder of Disney Comics. Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.

creator of Dilbert. Ciarán Marcantonio , EIC of Black Sheep Comics

, EIC of Black Sheep Comics Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.

creator of Chopper. Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus..

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.