Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan Still In The Daily LITG, 7th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, America and The King In Black

LITG two years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3

And big DC Gossip was dropping.

LITG three years ago, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch

And Cobra Kai was casting.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dan Evans, former VP, Creative Affairs at DC

former VP, Creative Affairs at DC Zak Kinsella , creator of Outré Veil

, creator of Outré Veil Jay Eales of Factor Fiction Press.

of Factor Fiction Press. Christine Norrie of Cheat, Queen & Country, Hopeless Savages

of Cheat, Queen & Country, Hopeless Savages Miguel Jorge of The Zombies That Ate The World, Balkans Arena, Orion's Outcasts

of The Zombies That Ate The World, Balkans Arena, Orion's Outcasts Gustavo Brocanello of Artifacts

of Artifacts Jim McCann of Daily Bugle, Mind The Gap, Babylon 5 and Hawkeye & Mockingbird.

of Daily Bugle, Mind The Gap, Babylon 5 and Hawkeye & Mockingbird. Walter Mcdaniel of Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman, founder and CEO of Red Dragon Media.

of Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman, founder and CEO of Red Dragon Media. Joe Martino of The Mighty Titan, Shadowflame, Cyberines.

