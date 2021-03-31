DC Comics Goes There With Deathstroke – Daily LITG, March 31st, 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Deathstroke, Pokemon Go, Extreme Carnage, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: DC and Deathstroke – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
- Tonight Is Slugma Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
- Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
- Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
- New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- Skullcandy Reveals The New Dime True Wireless Earbuds
- With Great Power Comes No Responsibility – Wally West Flash Spoilers
- Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Is Willing to Suffer for His Art, People
- Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- A Look At Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 For Next Month
- Forbidden Planet's The Detective #1 Cover Returns Batman To Liverpool
- Frank Miller's Daredevil, Ronin, Sin City Original Artwork At Auction
- Invincible #1 Hits $2500 After Amazon Prime Video Series Debut
- Simon Bisley's Original Lobo Cover Artwork Goes To Auction
- Batman/Catwoman #4 Massive Trigger Warning For Those Who Like Penguins
- Two Pages Of Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio's Longshot Up For Auction
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Dominates Advance Reorders
- Detective Comics Beats Alien In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
LITG one year ago, DC was pulling comic books
But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.
- DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
- Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
- Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
- "Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date
- Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan
- Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
- DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
- Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]
LITG two years ago – Mark Alessi passed away
And WonderCon was underway.
- 50 Shots of Cosplay at WonderCon 2019 Day One – From Lil' Stan Lee to Bodypaint Batgirl
- Mark Alessi, Founder of CrossGen, Has Died
- WonderCon 19: DC Comics Announces Entire Digital Comics Library Added to Service
- Wynonna Earp Season 4 Writers Room Could Open by June
- Scott Snyder Talks Plans For a Sequel to Metal, the Launch of Doom War and #NOTG
- When Scott Snyder Got in a Drunken Fight With Dan DiDio Over Batman
- A Second Year of Sandman Presents and Doom Patrol from DC/Vertigo
- Elementary Season 7: Season Premiere Date Revealed, Summary, and 6 Images
- Swamp Thing Release Date Announced, First-Look at Stargirl
- Pete Townshend Turns Unmade Album, Lifehouse Into a Graphic Novel With Heavy Metal
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
- Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
- Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
- Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
- Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
