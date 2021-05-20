Don't Have A Cow, Magneto – The Daily LITG, 20th of May 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Don't Have A Cow, Magneto

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Planet-Sized Improbable Previews - a page from Planet-Sized X-Men #1, by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz, helpfully lettered by Jude Terror, in stores from Marvel Comics on June 16th.
  1. Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
  2. DC Comics Launches Fear State, Batman Crossover Canon Horror Event
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 Preview Images: A Deadly Reunion
  4. The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman
  5. Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
  6. Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO
  7. Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
  8. Shang-Chi Taught Spider-Man Everything He Knows About Martial Arts
  9. Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Learn 100% IVs
  10. The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers)

LITG one year ago – Funkoween

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Funkoween, Poison Ivy investigation, White Knight toys and more

  1. Funko Brings Us Halloween Reveals in May for Funkoween
  2. What Did DC Comics Expect From Poison Ivy in Heroes In Crisis?
  3. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
  4. The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
  5. World of Warcraft Sylvanas Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
  6. Jeph Loeb – Back In Comics?
  7. All Might is Here with New My Hero Academia Revoltech Figure
  8. Scottish Police Scold Neil Gaiman Over Public Marital Spat
  9. Marc Silvestri, Holding Out on a Greg Capullo Deal For Batman/Joker?
  10. The Joker Gets a New Origin in Batman Giant #5 in Walmart

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
  • Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
  • Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.

