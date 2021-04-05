Marvel Vampires in The Daily LITG – Easter Monday, 5th April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Phoenix, Shonen Jump, Deathstroke and Terra, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Vampires, Falcon & The Winter Soldier – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Role of Vampires and Dracula in King In Black #5 (Spoilers)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Chock Full of Idiot Ball Writing
- Stunning Legendary Art Coming In Pokémon TCG's Chilling Reign Set
- Marvel Sends Four More Omnibuses Back To Print In 2021
- Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
- Separated At Birth: Batman And Spider-Man, One More Time
- Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
- Pokémon TCG Collectors Shouldn't Panic About Battle Styles' Pull Rate
- The Spring Into Spring Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- The Rookie S03E09 Preview: "Amber" Alert Finds Team Racing the Clock
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Easter Sunday Spoilers – Way Of X & Robin Are All About Resurrection
- Hexagon Brings Barbarella Back To The Guardian Of The Republic
- Asylum Press Returns With Frank Forte's Warlash: Cold Metal Mayhem #1
- X-Men #19's Return To The Vault Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Speak Up!, a New Autistic-Themed Graphic Novel by Rebecca Burgess
- First Green Arrow, Aquaman Hits Record $111,000 at Heritage Auctions
- WWE, Locke & Key, DC, The Daily LITG – Easter Sunday, 4th April 2021
LITG one year ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- "American Horror Story": Ryan Murphy Prod Update: "AHS", "Pose", More
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- Scott Snyder on Death Metal, Doomsday Clock, 5G and What Comes Next
- DC Comics' Dale Crain Dies, Family Trying To Bring Him Home
- Midtown Comics Runs 99 Cent Sale – Up to 95% Off
- Kane Cites Lincoln in Knox County Response to Tennessee Governor
- Happy Death Day's Scott Lobdell Writes New X-Men Comic For Instagram
- How Cheap Paper Influenced Jean Grey's Iconic Phoenix Costume
LITG two years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- Jim Zub Says Thousands Pirated Champions #4 on Release Day, Asks for Reader Support
- "I Begrudge Stan Lee Nothing But Sole Credit": the Jack Kirby Tribute Panel at Wondercon
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 "Through the Valley of Shadows" [Preview]
- Tula Lotay's Secret 'Erotic' Cover For Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's Faithless, Leaked (UPDATE: And Now Redacted)
- The Full Script for X-Liefelds #1, Ahead of Launch in July
- Marvel Doubles Price of Jim Lee XXL Hardcover
- Dragon Con Founder Ed Kramer, Rearrested, Given Access to County Court Computer Network by Judge
- DC's Year of The Villain 25 Cent Comic Gets Some Cover Text For FOC
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Arthur Adams, creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby
- Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager
- Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more
- G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon
- Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate
- Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe
- R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine
- Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,
- Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.