Marvel Vampires in The Daily LITG – Easter Monday, 5th April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's Phoenix, Shonen Jump, Deathstroke and Terra, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Vampires, Falcon & The Winter Soldier – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

LITG two years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Arthur Adams , creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby

, creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager

comic book agent/manager Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more

comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon

CEO of Comics Dungeon Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate

Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe

writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine

editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,

EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer, Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

