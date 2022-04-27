Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past Story in The Daily LITG, 27th April 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #1 is Sin's Past Meets One More Day
- What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
- As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)
- Xander Harris, Now A Queer Young Man In Boom's Vampire Slayer Comics
- The Umbrella Academy S03 – Meet Diego & Ben: UA/SA Number Twos
- How The Justice League Die In The Death Of The Justice League #75
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Greatest Marketing Campaign Idea Ever
- Why Is The Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art So Expensive?
- Tonight Is Sunshine Cherrim Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Casino Royale Director Martin Campbell on Daniel Craig's Bond Closure
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Everyone Wants To Know – Did Jim Gordon Kill The Joker? (Spoilers)
- What Comics Folk Tweet On Twitter About Quitting Twitter
- The Naming Of Wonder Girl & The Tiarmory in Trial Of The Amazons
- George Pérez Inspires A New Character In Today's Teen Titans Academy
- Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art in The Daily LITG, 26th of April
LITG one year ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
- The Controversial Star Wars #42 Appearance of Boba Fett Up for Auction
- Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
- Funko Reveals Entire Wave of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Pops
- DC Comics Bringing Back Bernard Dowd – Because Everything Matters
- Diamond Tells Comic Shops It Is Considering Changing Shipping Costs
- Peter Sanderson Wonders Where His DC Comics Who's Who Omnibus Is…
- Did DC Comics Spoil The Fate Of Red Hood's Young New Ward?
- Sorry, Buffy Fans: The Nevers' Laura Donnelly Is Strongest Whedon Lead
- Avengers/Hulk & Venom/Spider-Man Details For Free Comic Book Day
- Darque Roaste: Now You Can Drink Valiant's Shadowman as a Coffee
- BRZRKR #2 Gets Red Stripe And No Red Stripe Surprise Variants
- PrintWatch: Geiger, Nightwing, Alice In Leatherland Get More Prints
- Jazmine Joyner Joins IDW Publishing As Associate Editor
- Former DC Exec Fletcher Chu-Fong On BINC's Comic Shop Grants Board
- Rafael Albuquerque Embraces the Dark Side With Darth Vader #1 Sketch
- Batman #1 Sells For $1,207,500 At Auction – A New Record
- Dark Horse Comics' Two New Veeps, Randy Lahrman and Tom Wiesch
- Starfire-Crossed Lovers – The Daily LITG, 26th April 2021
LITG two years ago, DC Comics, Stranger Things, and Star Trek
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Bill Sienkiewicz got memed.
- DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
- Stranger Things 4 Video Store Fridays Final Edition: The End of An Era
- Star Trek: Discovery Director Jonathan Frakes Teases Season 3 Details
- Nintendo Will Remove Network ID Sign-In After Nintendo Switch Hack
- Bill Sienkiewicz Goes Viral Again and It's All His Fault
- Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
- SNL at Home Still A Charm Second Time Around, But A Bit Too Polished
- Furloughed Funko and DC Packaging in The Daily LITG 26th April 2020
- Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
- Diamond Tells Retailers to Complete New DC FOC By Monday Night
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shawn DePasquale, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES
- Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith
- Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman
