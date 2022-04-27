Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past Story in The Daily LITG, 27th April 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG two years ago, DC Comics, Stranger Things, and Star Trek

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Bill Sienkiewicz got memed.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shawn DePasquale , creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES

, creator of SPACE, MN and PIXIES Cartoonist Keith Andrew Smith

Luis L. Velasco, art director at Club Batman

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

