Pokémon GO Unreleased Species In The Daily LITG, 11th January 2022

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Generation 1 – 4 Species not released in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022
  2. Invincible Colorist Suing Robert Kirkman Over Animated Series Profits
  3. Conner Kent, Superboy, Gets A New Name In This Week's Titans United
  4. The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
  5. The X-Men Vote Is Live, Will Be Followed By Another Hellfire Gala
  6. Action Comics #1 Bought By 13-Year-Old, Will Sell For Over $2 Million
  7. Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite
  8. The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
  9. Walt Simonson, JMS, Jason Aaron, More Creators Return for Thor #750
  10. Matt Berry, Jason Sudeikis & More TV Men Who Don't Make Me Vomit (Yet)

LITG one year ago, Donald Trump and Lucifer

  1. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
  2. The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
  3. The Rookie Season 3 In Justice Preview: Brandon Routh Joins the Force
  4. Green Arrow and the Canaries: Katherine McNamara & More Respond
  5. The Umbrella Academy: Justin H. Min Gets Ready for Their Season 3, Too
  6. Impact Genesis Results: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
  7. The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses in Pokémon GO – Deoxys & Genesect
  8. Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
  9. Carnival Row Season 2 Wish List: Revolution, Agreus/Imogen & Fae Philo
  10. Is Donald Trump Going To The Alamo Total Landscaping?
  11. Mighty Atom: The Super-Hero and the People Who Inspired Him
  12. Bookstores Saw Graphic Novels Sales Increase By 29% In 2020
  13. Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #1 & Cereal
  14. Viz Media Releases List of March 2021 Manga Titles
  15. To Be Is To Be Perceived – Comic Store In Your Future
  16. Preview: Marvel's Alien #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larocca
  17. Death Metal and Future State Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  18. In The Heart Of America, A War Zone – Green Lantern/Arrow At Auction
  19. Dave Gibbons' Forgotten Watchmen Cover, Up For Auction
  20. The Completely Obvious Inspiration for DC Comics Star Sapphire in 1947

  1. The New DC Timeline To Begin in Wonder Woman #750 With Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch
  2. "The Orville" Creator Seth MacFarlane Signs with NBCU Content Studios
  3. The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
  4. 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
  5. Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
  6. X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99
  7. Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
  8. Doomsday Clock Will Not Completely Line Up With The DC Comics Timeline – Official
  9. Darth Vader Haunted by Images of the Star Wars Prequels in New Darth Vader #1 [Preview]
  10. Transformers G1 Astrotrain Reissue Hitting Walmarts Now

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.
  • Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator
  • Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer
  • Bob Harras, Former EIC of DC Comics
  • Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest
  • Adi Granov, Iron Man artist
  • Eric Kim, artist for UDON
  • Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor
  • Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.
  • Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son

