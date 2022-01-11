Pokémon GO Unreleased Species In The Daily LITG, 11th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.

creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman. Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator

manga artist and translator Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer

comics letterer Bob Harras, Former EIC of DC Comics

Former EIC of DC Comics Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest

artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest Adi Granov, Iron Man artist

Iron Man artist Eric Kim, artist for UDON

artist for UDON Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor

former DC Collected Editions editor Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.

Panini Comics editor. Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.