Pokémon GO Unreleased Species In The Daily LITG, 11th January 2022

- Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022
- Invincible Colorist Suing Robert Kirkman Over Animated Series Profits
- Conner Kent, Superboy, Gets A New Name In This Week's Titans United
- The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
- The X-Men Vote Is Live, Will Be Followed By Another Hellfire Gala
- Action Comics #1 Bought By 13-Year-Old, Will Sell For Over $2 Million
- Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite
- The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
- Walt Simonson, JMS, Jason Aaron, More Creators Return for Thor #750
- Matt Berry, Jason Sudeikis & More TV Men Who Don't Make Me Vomit (Yet)
- Alyssa Wong Joins Marvel's X-Men Comic Book Line
- Diana, Wonder Woman, Returns To The Justice League Early This Week
- Original Snake Eyes GI Joe #21 Cover Art Up For Auction At $150,000
- Comics & Graphic Novel JobWatch: Marvel, DC, IDW, Scholastic, Webtoon
- First Secret Wars Spider-Man Black Costume Original Art At Auction
- The Return Of Kid Eternity To DC Comics In Batman Urban Legends #11
- The Weird Horror of the Last Issue of Whiz Comics, Up for Auction
- New Vault Comics From John Lees, George Kambadais & Brenden Fletcher
- The Notoriety of Fawcett's Underworld Crime #7, Up for Auction
- Batman Crosses Over With Kingsman At DC Comics?
- The Penguin In The Batman In The Daily LITG, 10th January 2022
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
- The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
- The Rookie Season 3 In Justice Preview: Brandon Routh Joins the Force
- Green Arrow and the Canaries: Katherine McNamara & More Respond
- The Umbrella Academy: Justin H. Min Gets Ready for Their Season 3, Too
- Impact Genesis Results: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses in Pokémon GO – Deoxys & Genesect
- Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
- Carnival Row Season 2 Wish List: Revolution, Agreus/Imogen & Fae Philo
- Is Donald Trump Going To The Alamo Total Landscaping?
- Mighty Atom: The Super-Hero and the People Who Inspired Him
- Bookstores Saw Graphic Novels Sales Increase By 29% In 2020
- Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #1 & Cereal
- Viz Media Releases List of March 2021 Manga Titles
- To Be Is To Be Perceived – Comic Store In Your Future
- Preview: Marvel's Alien #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larocca
- Death Metal and Future State Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- In The Heart Of America, A War Zone – Green Lantern/Arrow At Auction
- Dave Gibbons' Forgotten Watchmen Cover, Up For Auction
- The Completely Obvious Inspiration for DC Comics Star Sapphire in 1947
- The New DC Timeline To Begin in Wonder Woman #750 With Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch
- "The Orville" Creator Seth MacFarlane Signs with NBCU Content Studios
- The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
- X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99
- Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- Doomsday Clock Will Not Completely Line Up With The DC Comics Timeline – Official
- Darth Vader Haunted by Images of the Star Wars Prequels in New Darth Vader #1 [Preview]
- Transformers G1 Astrotrain Reissue Hitting Walmarts Now
- Mark Hamill Teases 'Star Wars: Episode IX' "Title"
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- 15 Revealed DC Comics Covers by Sean Murphy, Dave Johnson, Stjepan Sejic and More
- The Death of James Bond, or at Least One of Him, in League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen: Tempest Book Four
- LATE: Doomsday Clock #9 Slips Into February
- Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.
- Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator
- Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer
- Bob Harras, Former EIC of DC Comics
- Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest
- Adi Granov, Iron Man artist
- Eric Kim, artist for UDON
- Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor
- Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.
- Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son
