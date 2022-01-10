The Penguin In The Batman In The Daily LITG, 10th January 2022
- The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
- The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
- Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022
- 8 Behind-the-Scenes Images and an Official Synopsis from Avatar 2
- How Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 Came To Switch Out Robins
- Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During Legends of Tomorrow Return
- Jonathan Hickman On His Abandoned X-Men Inferno Plans For Rogue
- Enola Holmes 2 Has Finished Filming, Netflix Posts Wrap Video
- Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite
- The Rookie S04E11: Will Nolan's "End Game" Prove Bailey's Innocence?
- Timeless #1 Review: Misses The Mark, Just Barely
- Human Target #3 Review: An Accomplishment
- Comic Store In Your Future: Ideas For Comics In 2022
- Batman #119 & X-Men #6 Beat Amazing Spider-Man #84 In Bestseller List
- The 1971 Debut of Mockingbird's Barbara Morse, Up for Auction
- Doctor Doom's Origin in Fantastic Four Annual #2, Up for Auction
- A Monkey Prince Thanks FOC It's 9th Of January, 2022
- The Kingpin Takes Over in Amazing Spider-Man #50, Up for Auction
- JobWatch: DC Comics Intern Positions In Burbank For The Summer
- Graphic Novel The Brightest Night Is The Best-Selling Book In The USA
- That's Really The Riddler In The Batman- Daily LITG, 9th January 2022
LITG one year ago, Donald Trump and The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
- The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
- Did Marvel Cancel The Punisher Completely Without Telling Anyone?
- Smackdown Recap – Adam Pearce Enters the Main Event Scene
- Gible Raids Return In Pokémon GO's Sinnoh Celebration 2021
- Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
- Is Chip Zdarsky's Justice League The Last Ride From The Elseworld?
- Chinese Announcement Confirms Mega Ampharos For Pokémon GO
- Will Snivy Still Get A Community Day In Pokémon GO?
- Batman Carmine Infantino Tiy Package Art On Auction Over AT Heritage
- A Very Nice Fugitoid #1 Form The Mirage Days Is On Auction At Heritage
- Clayton Henry, Drawing Unannounced DC Comics On TikTok
- Original X-Men Pages From John Byrne – And Jim Lee – At Auction
- The Marvels, Off The Missing-In-Action List
- Three Jokers Sequel? Not Yet, Jason Fabok Took Non-DC Work Instead
- Tales Of The Hexagonverse From Jean-Marc Lofficier In January 2021
- When Batman Took on a Rogue Vanguard 2 Satellite in 1959
LITG two years ago, Wolverine celebrated his third claw
And we reported the name of the Metal sequel for the first time.
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
- Another Death For Wolverine in Dawn Of X… X-Force #5, Excalibur #5, Fallen Angels #5 and New Mutants #5 Spoilers
- What Does Kindred's New Gift in Amazing Spider-Man #37 Say About His Identity? (SPOILERS)
- "Pokémon" Expansions The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra Debuted
- Rob Liefeld on Most Comic Books Today: "Endless Talkfests, Just Cackling Heads"
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Director Scott Derrickson Drops Out of "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness"
- X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99
LITG three years ago, Scott Snyder was rewriting the DC Universe
While X-Men was bringing back lost mutants
- Scott Snyder Reveals Another Other History Of The DC Universe in Justice League #15 (Spoilers)
- Uncanny X-Men #9 Brings Back Maggott, Kylun and More – But What's Going On With This Comic? (Spoilers)
- So… What Does Batman #62 Mean Then? (Spoilers)
- Black Panther Plays Moneyball with the New Secret Avengers (Avengers #12 and Thor #9 Spoilers)
- The Rookie Season 1, Episode 9 'Standoff': Can Isabel Be Saved? (Video)
- Brian Truitt, comics journalist
- Former owner of Cosmic Comics, Brian Schur
- Norrin Radd, Former Owner of Swords & Sorcery Comic Books Etc. Also he's the Silver Surfer.
