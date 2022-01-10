The Penguin In The Batman In The Daily LITG, 10th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
  2. The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
  3. Generation 1 – 4 Species Still Not Released In Pokémon GO in 2022
  4. 8 Behind-the-Scenes Images and an Official Synopsis from Avatar 2
  5. How Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 Came To Switch Out Robins
  6. Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During Legends of Tomorrow Return
  7. Jonathan Hickman On His Abandoned X-Men Inferno Plans For Rogue
  8. Enola Holmes 2 Has Finished Filming, Netflix Posts Wrap Video
  9. Dexter EP Teasing "Exciting" Monday Morning Announcement? We'll Bite
  10. The Rookie S04E11: Will Nolan's "End Game" Prove Bailey's Innocence?

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

The Walking Dead and Donald Trump - The Daily LITG, 10th January 2021
LITG: – Joe Infurnari

LITG one year ago, Donald Trump and The Walking Dead

  1. The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
  2. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
  3. The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
  4. Did Marvel Cancel The Punisher Completely Without Telling Anyone?
  5. Smackdown Recap – Adam Pearce Enters the Main Event Scene
  6. Gible Raids Return In Pokémon GO's Sinnoh Celebration 2021
  7. Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
  8. Is Chip Zdarsky's Justice League The Last Ride From The Elseworld?
  9. Chinese Announcement Confirms Mega Ampharos For Pokémon GO
  10. Will Snivy Still Get A Community Day In Pokémon GO?
  11. Batman Carmine Infantino Tiy Package Art On Auction Over AT Heritage
  12. A Very Nice Fugitoid #1 Form The Mirage Days Is On Auction At Heritage
  13. Clayton Henry, Drawing Unannounced DC Comics On TikTok
  14. Original X-Men Pages From John Byrne – And Jim Lee – At Auction
  15. The Marvels, Off The Missing-In-Action List
  16. Three Jokers Sequel? Not Yet, Jason Fabok Took Non-DC Work Instead
  17. Tales Of The Hexagonverse From Jean-Marc Lofficier In January 2021
  18. When Batman Took on a Rogue Vanguard 2 Satellite in 1959

LITG two years ago, Wolverine celebrated his third claw

And we reported the name of the Metal sequel for the first time.

  1. 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
  2. Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
  3. The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
  4. Another Death For Wolverine in Dawn Of X… X-Force #5, Excalibur #5, Fallen Angels #5 and New Mutants #5 Spoilers
  5. What Does Kindred's New Gift in Amazing Spider-Man #37 Say About His Identity? (SPOILERS)
  6. "Pokémon" Expansions The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra Debuted
  7. Rob Liefeld on Most Comic Books Today: "Endless Talkfests, Just Cackling Heads"
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. Director Scott Derrickson Drops Out of "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness"
  10. X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99

LITG three years ago, Scott Snyder was rewriting the DC Universe

While X-Men was bringing back lost mutants

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Brian Truitt, comics journalist
  • Former owner of Cosmic Comics, Brian Schur
  • Norrin Radd, Former Owner of Swords & Sorcery Comic Books Etc. Also he's the Silver Surfer.

