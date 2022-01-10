The Penguin In The Batman In The Daily LITG, 10th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG two years ago, Wolverine celebrated his third claw

And we reported the name of the Metal sequel for the first time.

LITG three years ago, Scott Snyder was rewriting the DC Universe

While X-Men was bringing back lost mutants

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Brian Truitt , comics journalist

, comics journalist Former owner of Cosmic Comics, Brian Schur

Norrin Radd, Former Owner of Swords & Sorcery Comic Books Etc. Also he's the Silver Surfer.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.