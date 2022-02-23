Red X Revealed In The Daily LITG, 23rd February 2022
Comments
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: Red X Revealed and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Red X Identity Revealed In Tomorrow's Teen Titans Academy (Spoilers)
- Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
- Marvel Legends First Livestream Of 2022 Reveals Galore
- TMNT, Predator, Toony Terrors, More…All The NECA Toy Fair Reveals
- You Have Not Bought Your ComiXology Comics – You "Acquired" Them
- Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
- Law & Order: Vincent D'Onofrio Still Has Some "Criminal Intent" In Him
- Mountain Dew Gets Hard and Is Finally Starting to Hit Shelves
- Who's The Daddy? Teen Titans Academy #12 and Blue & Gold #6 Spoilers
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Neil Gaiman & Margaret Atwood On Tori Amos' Little Earthquakes Comic
- Whose Trademarks Are DC Comics Opposing Now? Black Rock To Buttman
- Separated At Birth – One Rip Hunter Soyjak Pointing
- The Trial Of The Amazons Gets A Checklist
- Jacob Edgar, On A New Creator-Owned Comic With Brian Bendis
- Task Force Z #5 Reveals Mr Bloom's Pooping Problem
- Teen Titans Academy #12 Swerves Into Its Future State (Spoilers)
- Bonvenon! First Page Of Tomorrow's Saga #56 by BKV & Fiona Staples
- ComicBooks For Kids Launches In The United Kingdom
- Westworldworld In The Daily LITG, 22nd February 2022