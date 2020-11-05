Remember, Remember, The Daily LITG, 5th of November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon Go, Supernatural and Avengers #38 – and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon Go, Supernatural and Avengers #38 – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Did Pokémon GO Just Add Permanent Mega Evolution To The Game?
- How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- How To Disable AR Mapping Quests In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean
- Avengers #38 Rewrites The Entire History Of Marvel (Spoilers)
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Saved by the Bell: Peacock's Best of Lisa Turtle Clip A Tad Bit Screechy
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
- The Final Darkrai Raid Hour of 2020 Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers Comics Spoilers For 2021
- Blade's New Blasphemous Nickname For Thor in Avengers #38
- The Horror When A Creator Forgets His Creation – Thor #9 Spoilers
- X-Men #14 Reuses Leinil Yu's Art To Give Genesis Version Of Arrako
- Mad Jim Jaspers Serves Up A Feast Fit For X-Men – Marauders #14
- Marc Silvestri and Batt's The Darkness #3 Cover Art For Auction
- Knull Comes To Earth In More Marvel Comics Than Expected (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Two)
- Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part One)
- Media Reports Of Riots in Manhattan – In Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR
One year ago, Pioneers were banned
And not everyone enjoyed The Joker.
- Opinion: Pioneer Bans Will Be Fierce – "Magic: The Gathering"
- The X-Men Take on a Sentinel in New Iron Studios Statue
- "Joker" Review: A Spectacularly Dull Movie with Nothing to Say
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Respond to Arrest
- "The Terminator" (1984) Doesn't Stand the Test of Time
- Opinion: Why We Should Support "Magic: The Gathering"
- So "Watchmen" is "SORT of a Sequel"? Squid: "No Comment" [Opinion]
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "Fallout" Ripped From The Headlines [PREVIEW]
- "Terminator: Dark Fate": Fantasy Writer Joe Abercrombie Contributed a Major Element to the Movie
- All Hope is Lost in Justice League #35 [Preview]
Two years ago, Immortal Hulk was getting a little uncivil.
And Lauren Cohan was back.
- The Death of Civility in Next Week's Immortal Hulk #8
- The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan on Leaving Series, Season 10 Return
- How Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman Pushes Walmart's Buttons
- The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 5 'What Comes After' (LIVE-BLOG!)
- Alleged Kentucky Kroger Shooter Complained About Racebending Superheroes
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Discussion Forum Event Thinggy To Talk About Comics and Such, online, hosted by Harry Kelly and Comic Society UoY (Comicsoc) 7pm ET
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ram V, of These Savage Shores, Catwoman and Grafity's Wall.
- Jim Steranko, of Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Cartoonist Diana Tamblyn of From Earth to Babylon: The Story of Gerald Bull and the Supergun.
- Ron Fortier, writer of Green Hornet and The Terminator comics.
- Robert Loren Fleming, writer and editor, co-creator of Thriller and collaborator with Keith Giffen.
- Adriane Nash of Dream Factory
- Trevor Mueller, writer of Albert The Alien
- The First, Quasar, X-O Manowar and Green Lantern artist, Andy Smith.
