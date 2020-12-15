Wine And Comics In The Daily LITG, 15th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Tommy Dreamer Explains Why WWE Sent Keith Lee Back to Wrestling School
- Why Is "His Dark Materials" Called "His Dark Materials" Anyway?
- The Walking Dead Villain Returning; Comedy Series Confirmed & More
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Johto Beasts
- Hasbro Unveils Star Wars The Black Series Archive Collection Wave 2
- The Walking Dead's Michonne Returns For Solid Blood #17 (Spoilers)
- Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Figure Set First Look
- Gossip: Random House To Publish Original DC Comics Graphic Novels?
- The Godfather: From the Peak to the End of the Gangster Movie
- Star Wars Fav Han Solo Kenner 47 Back On Auction At ComicConnect
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Viz Media Announces Prequel to Hit Manga and Anime
- Death Metal #6 Promises One Universe (Spoilers)
- President Of The USA Is The New Green Lantern – But Which One?
- Grant Morrison, Alex Child, NBCUniversal Create Proctor Valley Road
- John Cassaday, Pepe Larraz, Peach Momoko Recreate Captain America
- Harley Quinn Seeking Poison Ivy In Batman Urban Legends in March 2021
- Seven Secrets #6 Orders Jump 42% And Other Boom Studios FOC Stories
- Jim Lee Superman Wizard Cover Art Taking Bids At ComicConnect
- Secret Variant For Wolverine: Black White And Blood #2 This Wednesday
- Chainsaw Man Manga Ends but will Get Sequel, Also Anime Series
- Separated At Birth: Gutsville Vs Whalesville
- No American Comics In The UK Between Christmas And The New Year
LITG one year ago… Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods
And we were number crunching comic store data.
- "American Gods" Star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
- Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
- Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
- In Hell Arisen Finale, Lex Luthor and Batman Who Laughs Fight Over Who Will Reboot DC Universe
- Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
- No, The Amazing Mary Jane is Not Cancelled With #5 – And Here's The Proof
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Is Captain America Still Worthy Enough to Lift Thor's Hammer in Avengers #28? [Preview]
- "Modern Family" Season 11 "The Last Christmas": Ho-Ho-Hoping Santa Brings "Less Ethnic Stereotyping" This Year [REVIEW/OPINION]
LITG two years ago… DC cancelled Border Town
And we were watching Aquaman.
- DC Comics Cancels Border Town in Light of Allegations Against Its Writer? (UPDATED)
- Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
- Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
- Heroes In Crisis, Spoilers and the Lessons of Armageddon 2001
- Jason Momoa Comments on Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck Reportedly Leaving the DC Universe
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Wine-Comics: A gratitude workshop with wine/glögi, event by Xes Helsinki, 2-3.30pm GMT Host: Luis Bellido, founder of Metacomics.
- West End Library Comic Book Talk, 5pm ET. Learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books by tuning into the West End Library's Comic Book Talk.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- J. M. DeMatteis, co-creator of Moonshadow, Justice League International, Maxwell Lord, Scooby Apocalypse.
- Reginald Hudlin, writer of Black Panther, Django Unchained, Marvel Knights Spider-Man.
- Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios
- CW Cooke, writer of Solitary, Jail Bait, Stillwater.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.