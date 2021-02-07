The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Complete Rankings

Bleeding Cool has just wrapped a fourteen-part series showcasing Pokémon GO's unreleased Shiny Pokémon from the Unova region. As a final send-off to this series, here are my personal picks for the most exciting Shiny from each of these pieces… and then, finally, the overall winner. We welcome you to list your most anticipated Unova Shinies from each of these pieces in the comments below.

Here is our entire "The Unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO" series, as well as my selected winner from each piece:

Part One: It would've been Snivy, but it has since been released in Pokémon GO. Now, Oshawott narrowly takes the cake with its blue-green color palette.

Part Two: Liepard is the winner as the rare Shiny that looks better when evolved. Purrloin looks like it has a slight filter on it, while Liepard takes on a rusty red color.

Part Three: Victini is a god-tier Shiny like most Mythicals. If Niantic follows the current pattern they've set in Pokémon GO with Celebi and Mew, this Shiny will likely be released as a guaranteed encounter. I can't wait!

Part Four: Cottonee is a creamsicle dream.

Part Five: Sandile may be hard to hatch but it kicks off a line of three incredible Shinies.

Part Six: Sigilyph is currently region-locked, but Niantic is known for featuring select regionals during certain big events.

Part Seven: Litwick would be the perfect October 2021 Community Day choice, wouldn't it?

Part Eight: Emolga is already cute enough, but this light brown variant takes it to the next level.

Part Nine: Ducklett is a pink and purple duck, and that's all I need to know to make it a next-level Shiny.

Part Ten: Deerling's Shiny forms may not be stunning, but the sheer amount of Deerling variants will add a collectible element to Pokémon GO once it debuts.

Part Eleven: Cryogonal is an odd species but the mixture of warm, ember glow and cool, icy blue is a perfect choice for its Shiny.

Part Twelve: Golett's Shiny is the perfect example of a well-executed subtle color change.

Part Thirteen: Thundurus may not be the most fun Pokémon to raid, but its easily the most appealing of the Forces of Nature trio.

Part Fourteen: Kyurem is another one that has overstayed its welcome in raids, but that is a wrap once its Shiny is released. It is one of the coolest Shinies in the game, mixing an icy purple with hot pink. It's beautiful, daring, and honestly, it's also…

THE OVERALL MOST ANTICIPATED UNOVAN SHINY: Kyurem! Recently, Kyurem's December raid stay was frustrating not because we hate Kyurem, but because it has so much as-of-yet untapped potential. It fuses with Reshiram and Zekrom to make White and Black Kyurem respectively, which also means it has three different Shiny variants, all of which are excellent. When Kyurem's forms and Shinies are released, it's going to make all those weeks of regular Kyurem raids in Pokémon GO worth it.

Now… which are your most anticipated Unovan Shinies?