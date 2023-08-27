American Horror Story Teased in The Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2023

Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: ,

And as Lying In The Gutters celebrates its fifth anniversary as a mailing list runaround of the previous day, American Horror Story tops the charts…. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

american horror story
Image: FX Networks Screencap

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Marvel's November offerings

  1. American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Teaser: They're Everywhere 
  2. The Flash #1 – It's Like Immortal Hulk & Saga Of The Swamp Thing
  3. McFarlane Toys Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series BAF Wave
  4. Valiant Cancels Ninjak & X-O Manowar, No News From Alien Books
  5. Mega Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
  6. These Are The New Shiny Pokemon For Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global 
  7. Doctor Who Deal with "Respectful" Disney "A Fantastic Thing": BBC
  8. Ike Perlmutter Hated Sony/Marvel Deal After Spider-Man (2002) Success
  9. Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Accessories 
  10. Enter Jurassic Park this Holiday with Mattel's Advent Calendar Set

LITG one year ago, Harley Quinn's Opening

  1. Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary
  2. Gaiman "Appreciates" Your Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 2 Notes
  3. Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO Players: September 2022
  4. XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
  5. Gotham City Year One Previews With Racially Offensive Language Warning
  6. Pokémon TCG: Fossil Zapdos Card On Auction At Heritage Auctions
  7. The Sandman S02: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No News at Netflix's Tudum
  8. Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Actress
  9. From John Byrne's 1978 Uncanny X-Men to 1995's Speculator Burn Out
  10. Final Space Creator Olan Rogers Shares Some Heartbreaking News
  11. Star Wars Tells Tales Of The Jedi, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  12. Kiara Valdez & Diana Tsai Santos Auction YA Graphic Novel Stepping Up
  13. "I Witnessed" – A New Kids True Crime Graphic Novel Line
  14. Hack/Slash Vs Nineties Image Comics In Image! Anthology
  15. Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Gets A Second WebToons Season
  16. About Comics Collects And Publishes Margaret Ahern's Beano
  18. British Comic Book Folk React To The Collapse Of Pound Sterling
  19. I'm The Grim Reaper, Jumps From Webtoon To Viz Print Manga
  20. Constantine Sequel News? Damn Them All Instead
  21. Alan Moore Promoting Illuminations With Online Talks And A Free Badge
  22. Neil Gaiman Appreciation in The Daily LITG, 26th September 2022
Screencap

LITG two years ago, A First Look at The Last of Us

  1. The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
  2. McFarlane Toys Pre-orders Land with Red Hood, Batgirl, and Batman
  3. Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes
  4. Marvel Cancels Non-Stop Spider-Man, Replaces With Savage Spider-Man
  5. Moon Knight Beats Turtles Beats Batman, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  6. Superman Canceled From The Justice League Over Politics (Spoilers)
  7. Todd McFarlane Does Three Jokers- Daily LITG, 26th of September 2021
  8. Pokémon GO Announces October 2021 Raid Bosses With New Genesect
  9. When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
  10. Why Hasn't DC Revived Gen 13? Wizard 1/2 Issue CGC 9.8 At Auction
  11. The Punisher and Spider-Man in Western Penn (and Elsewhere) at Auction
  12. Valiant's Shadowman Returns In January With Cullen Bunn, Pedro Andreo
  13. Denny O'Neil and Joe Quesada's Batman: Sword of Azrael, Up for Auction
  14. The Underappreciated Saga of Deathlock, Up for Auction
  15. A Tour of the Alien Universe in Classic Dark Horse Comics at Auction
  16. Harbinger: Children of the Eighth Day Blue Bird Variant, at Auction
  17. Mark Sable & Chris Anderson Launch Satanic Panic With Chaotic Neutral

LITG three years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO

Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO Again and The Daily LITG 27th September 2020
Punisher Pikachu for LITG YouTube screencap.

  1. Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
  2. Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
  3. The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
  4. DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
  5. GI Joe Classified Reveals From Hasbro Pulsecon Include Zartan, Firefly
  6. Animal Kingdom: Where Things Were Left & What We Want for Season 5
  7. Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Honor Makes Dave Bautista Want to Puke
  8. Marvel Legends Avengers Wave 2 Includes Buildable Joe Fixit
  9. New Look For Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown Revealed (Spoilers)
  10. That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
  11. John Sanders Tell-All Book About Action and Other UK Comics Secrets
  12. Shuri First Black Panther Appearance Original Artwork On Sale Tomorrow
  13. Doctor Who Comics Team Bring Death To Life
  14. Speedy's Cafe, As Seen in BBC's Sherlock, Is For Sale
  15. Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams is Naoki Urusawa's Oddball Heist Comedy

LITG four years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

  1. Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
  2. "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
  3. Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
  4. Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
  5. Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
  6. Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?
  7. Kitty Pryde – the New Red Queen of The Hellfire Club?
  8. When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
  9. The Titles of the Final Issues Of HOXPOX, and Cosmic Universal Truths Revealed, in Powers Of X #5 (Spoilers)
  10. Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
  11. Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
  12. Thor: Metal Gods Serial to Bring Movie Fans on Cosmic Journey to the Universe of Comics
  13. Eternals News From Marvel to Be Teased at New York Comic Con
  14. Kindred Knows Who's Name Peter Parker Cries at Night – Amazing Spider-Man #30 Spoilers
  15. "Titans" Season 2: Slade Wilson Made a Promise Deathstroke Will Keep
  16. Steve Rogers Vs Toxic Masculinity in Today's Captain America #14 (Spoilers)
  17. Today, Wolverine's Daughter Rien Becomes Part of 616 Continuity (Marvel Comics Presents #9 Spoilers)
  18. "The Flash" Season 6: Is "Team Flash" Ready for "Crisis" [TRAILER]
  19. X-Men #1 Dominates Advance Reorders
  20. Comic Store In Your Future – One Miiiiillion Copies

LITG five years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn. He would have only been sixty.

  1. Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
  2. Who are the Confirmed Deaths in Heroes In Crisis #1? (Spoilers)
  3. How Did Dr Manhattan Destroy the Justice Society of America? (Doomsday Clock #7 Spoilers)
  4. Another New Age Of DC Heroes? Justice League Odyssey #1 Spoilers 
  5. Comics Folk React to Those Heroes In Crisis #1 Deaths 

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Jim Shooter, former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics
  • Ales Kot, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.
  • Caleb Gerard, writer on Full Moon Fever.
  • Jim Sinclair, collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.
  • Bob Sharen, comic book colourist for Marvel.
  • Charles Burns, creator of Black Hole.
  • Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


