American Horror Story Teased in The Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2023

Lying In The Gutters celebrates its fifth anniversary as a mailing list runaround of the previous day on Bleeding Cool with American Horror Story

And as Lying In The Gutters celebrates its fifth anniversary as a mailing list runaround of the previous day, American Horror Story tops the charts…. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Marvel's November offerings

LITG one year ago, Harley Quinn's Opening

LITG two years ago, A First Look at The Last of Us

LITG three years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO

LITG four years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

LITG five years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Comic Book birthdays today.

Jim Shooter , former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics

, former Marvel EIC, writer of Secret Wars, founder of Valiant, Defiant, Broadway Comics Ales Kot , writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.

, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero. Caleb Gerard, writer on Full Moon Fever.

writer on Full Moon Fever. Jim Sinclair , collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.

, collaborator with on The Maxx. Bob Sharen, comic book colourist for Marvel.

comic book colourist for Marvel. Charles Burns, creator of Black Hole.

creator of Black Hole. Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.

