Afterlife with Archie, The Mighty Nein & SNL 51: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 2, 2025:

It: Welcome to Derry Offers Town Tour: First Stop, Capitol Theater

SNL Season 51 Cast & Writers, Bad Bunny Check In From First Read-Thru

Supernatural: Collins Calls Out Philly Zoo For Unfair Acts of Cuteness

Smiling Friends Season 3 Ep. 1 Preview: Mr. Boss Goes "Super Saiyan"

Fire Country Season 4 E01: "Goodbye for Now" Images: Tragic Aftermath

Abbott Elementary Returns Tonight: Our S05E01: "Team Building" Preview

AEW Dynamite Preview: A Six-Year Celebration for the Sickos

Reacher S04: The Magician Who Makes Alan Ritchson's Tattoos Disappear

AEW and DC Comics Unite for Crossover by Steve Orlando, Travis Mercer

Landman Season 2 Official Trailer: Tommy Nears His Breaking Point

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Set for Oct. 23rd (IMAGES)

Everybody Loves Raymond Cast to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Special

Peanuts Holiday Specials: Apple TV+ Announces Free Streaming Dates

The Boys: Vought Rising Casts Strong, Pellegrino, Johnson & Shapero

SNL 51 Midweek Sketch: It's Like Bad Bunny Never Left (Seriously)

Afterlife with Archie: Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Developing D+ Series

The Mighty Nein First Look Previews Critical Role, Titmouse Series

The Abandons: Netflix Previews SOA Creator's Anderson/Headey Western

Lioness Set for Season 3: Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman Series Renewed

Peacemaker Season 2 Ep. 7 Images Released; Gunn Teases S02 Finale

Doctor Who: Billie Piper Pitches David Tennant on Red Nose Day Sketch

James Gunn/DCU, One Piece & Sons of Anarchy: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Official Trailer: All Hell Is Breaking Loose

HBO Max Wants You to "Face Your Demons" with Its Halloween Lineup

Peacemaker: James Gunn's Okay with Racists Calling Him "Polarizing"

Very Young Frankenstein Gets FX Pilot Order: Zach Galifianakis & More

Absolum Video Game Getting Animated TV Series Adaptation

Tokyo Ghoul: Crunchyroll Rolls Out 10th Anniversary Events & Goodies

