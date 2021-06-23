BCTV Daily Dispatch 23 June 2021: Kevin Smith/MOTU, The Orville & More

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we wrap things up with another edition of "Random TV History Stuff!" as a legend of late-night begins his journey- in the daytime.

Our newbies for this round include Taika Waititi's HBO Max pirate comedy welcoming new castmates, LeVar Burton going MasterClass, Leslye Headland talking Star Wars: The Acolyte, Manifest getting grounded, Emilia Clarke wanting a "Solo" spinoff, and a whole lot more:

10. The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Proves Ambitious Cyberpunk Drama

9. Our Flag Means Death: 6 More Join Taika Waititi, HBO Max Pirate Comedy

8. Reading Rainbow Host LeVar Burton Teaching MasterClass on Storytelling

7. The Boys Season 3 Update: Eric Kripke Talks Theme; Offers S03E01 Tease

6. Ted Lasso Is Under Serious Bowie/Queen Pressure in Season 2 Trailer

5. Manifest Season 4 Gets Netflix Pass; WBTV Not Shopping Series: Report

4. Superman & Lois Season 1 Preview: Clark Goes Through the Past, Darkly

3. Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke on MCU Long-Term; Wants "Solo" Spinoff

2. Star Wars: The Acolyte: Leslye Headland On Series Focus, Writers' Room

1. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including some love thrown STARZ's way, Chucky star Jennifer Tilly checking in, an Evil preview and Crime Scene Kitchen review, Harvey Guillén previews What We Do in the Shadows Season 3, Brooklyn Nine-Nine best eps, new American Horror Stories poster, an Animal Kingdom recap, Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner & EP Kevin Smith takes the high road with a troll, and a whole ton more:

STARZ Has Edgy, Surprising & Diverse Shows More Should Be Watching

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ Production Cel Up For Auction at Heritage

Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Shares Camera Test, Happy Hour Looks

Evil Season Two Preview: Demon George Wants to Tell You A Story

Crime Scene Kitchen Season 1 Episode 4 Mystery Tower Stunner: Review

Percy Jackson Author Rick Riordan: TV Series Searching for Director

His Dark Materials Season 3 Begins Production; New Cast Announced

What We Do in the Shadows Star Harvey Guillén Previews Season 3

Jersey Shore News: Ronnie and Saffire Are Now Officially Engaged

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 10 Episodes Guilty As Charged For Making Us Laugh

American Horror Stories Poster II: The Horrors Aren't All In Your Head

Solar Opposites Season 4 Gets 12-Episode Green Light From Hulu

WWE Raw: Slightly Less Phoned In Than Usual This Week

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Highlights Craig; Top 3 Heists; S01-S04 Recap

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Solves "The Mystery of Mr. Nimbus's Name!"

Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite

Running from June 23 to October 24, 1980, The David Letterman Show would see late-night legend David Letterman begin his journey by hosting an NBC-TV morning/daytime show. Though considered a bit edgy for early-day audiences, the show would go on to earn critical acclaim set the foundation for the late-night host to come:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Selections from The David Letterman Show, Summer 1980 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A9LMPuNYqk)

