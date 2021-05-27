BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 May 2021: Masked Singer, Sandman, Dexter & More

Hit it! We wanna rock right now! We're BCTV Daily Dispatch and we came to get down! So here's how things work around these parts: every day, we look back at what's catching everyone's attention across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape in the past 24 hours. When it comes to some new topics making the cut this time around, we have a twist on Superman & Lois; some BTS looks at The Orville; Netflix's The Sandman casts Death, Despair, and ten more; more Prodigal Son hope, and FOX's The Masked Singer crowns a champ. We've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time. Finally, we jump into Mr. Peabody's Wayback Machine for a trip through TV history and then wrap things up with today's "Random Thought"-this time, wondering why we still care about a 1995 ratings system in 2021.

So here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Dexter Shows Us Who Jim Lindsay Is And Now It Makes Perfect Sense

9. Riverdale, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman Move; Flash Crossover Event?

8. Superman & Lois Star Wolé Parks on Playing [SPOILER] & What It Means

7. The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling

6. The Orville Season 3 Producer Shares Some NDA-Friendly "Space Things"

5. The Boys Season 3: Read Between The Lines; Quaid's Hat Looks Familiar

4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trio Signal Season 15 First Day Back

3. The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine & More As 12 Join Series

2. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

1. The Masked Singer Season 5 Finale: Ken Jeong Speechless; Clues Updated

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from Guy Fieri, Loki, Green Lantern, and the Garbage Pail Kids to Kelly Clarkson, WWE's ratings, Dexter, and Secret Invasion:

Guy Fieri, Food Network Deal Keeps Flavortown Open for 3 More Years

The Battersea Poltergeist: Blumhouse TV Docuseries, Series Adapts

Loki Preview: The God of Mischief & TVA Get Character Key Art Honors

Green Lantern Finds Its Alan Scott As Jeremy Irvine Makes It Official

Garbage Pail Kids: HBO Max, McBride & Green Team for Animated Series

Dark Side Season 3: Cornette Talks Warrior's "Destrucity"; Ross No Fan

Kelly Clarkson Show Taking Top Daytime Spot When Ellen Show Ends

WWE Targets Midwest for Summer "COVID is OVER" Tour

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 E05 Preview: Astra Adjusts & Sara Rebels

Secret Invasion: Christopher McDonald Reportedly Cast in New MCU Role

True Fans Devastated as WWE Raw Ratings Sink to 2021 Low

Blumhouse & Crypt TV Team Up For New Podcast Thriller The Mordeo

Sex and the City Sequel Series Confirms Chris Noth aka Mr. Big Return

Dexter Teaser: "Jim Lindsay" Is A Cut Above The Rest Around Town

TODAY IN TELEVISION: Wow. May 27th was a bad day for a whole bunch of shows, with (1982) Bosom Buddies, (1982) Mork and Mindy, (1988) Punky Brewster, and (1994) The Arsenio Hall Show all airing their last episodes on this date. In another example of pop culture's collision course with the news, Jim Bakker and Tammy Bakker appeared on ABC's Nightline following the PTL scandal in 1987.

RANDOM THOUGHT: In a day and age when delayed viewing is a regular part of the television experience, why do so many places still give weight to same-day ratings? With so much content available out there, the days of instant hits are gone and now it's all about the slow build. Think about it- would WandaVision been as big as it was if it was a binge dump, and didn't have the time for viewers to speculate and post theories week in and week out?

