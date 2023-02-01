DC Studios: Gunn & Safran Unveil Their DCU Slate (BCTV Daily Dispatch) In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran's series announcements include Booster Gold, Creature Commandos & more.

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Wig Wam with "Do Ya Wanna Taste It," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! But for this go-around, we have a special edition focusing on our coverage of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran as they revealed the first round of projects making up their "big picture" blueprint for the DCU. The lineup included the animated Creature Commandos, the Amanda Waller (Viola Davis)-focused Waller, the Green Lantern series Lanterns, the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost, and a Booster Gold series. And let's not forget what Matt Reeves has going on in his "Elseworlds" The Batman universe with the Colin Farrell-starring Penguin as well as an Arkham Asylum-based series. Here's a look at yesterday's coverage, followed by a look at all of the non-DCU news that hit the pop culture landscape on Tuesday, January 31st.

BCTV Daily Dispatch Rewind: Our DC Studios' DCU Coverage

Booster Gold Creator Dan Jurgens "Thrilled," "Excited" for Series News

James Gunn, Peter Safran Proved Streaming Matters in Their DCU Plans

Titans Writer/Producer on James Gunn's DCU Vision: "He's A Real One"

James Gunn On Old DC Films: "No One Was Minding The Mint"

Peacemaker Season 2 On Hold; No Greg Berlanti/Green Lantern Series

Superman & Lois Expected to Run "One or Two More Seasons": Gunn/Safran

Booster Gold, Wonder Woman Prequel, Lanterns Lead DCU Series Slate

Snyderbros, Leaky Pools & Lofty Dreams: James Gunn/DCU Watch Thoughts

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Meanwhile…

