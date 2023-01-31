Rick & Morty Continued Silence in The Daily LITG, 31st January 2023 A quick LITG runaround the previous days and the previous five years on Bleeding Cool as well. And in addition, comic book birthdays!

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG two years ago, Sneasels And Superman – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG three years ago – Baby Yoda crashed Sideshow

And My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising

LITG four years ago – Wally West Wasn't Dead

And Justice League looked ahead

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Henry Barajas, DOO of Top Cow

DOO of Top Cow Grant Morrison , writer of Luda.

, writer of Luda. Jonathan Baylis , writer of So Buttons.

, writer of So Buttons. Former 2000AD editor, Jonathan Oliver.

Paty Cockrum, Marvel production designer, founder of the Dave & Paty Cockrum Scholarship.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.