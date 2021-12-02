Hawkeye, Sabrina, Always Sunny & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 02 Dec 21

I want to run, I want to hide/I wanna tear down the walls that hold me inside/I wanna reach out and touch the flame/Where the streets have no name, ha, ha, ha/I wanna feel sunlight on my face/I see that dust cloud disappear without a trace/I wanna take shelter from the poison rain/Where the streets have no name, oh, oh/Where the streets have no name/Where the streets have no name/We're still building then burning down love/ Burning down love/And when I go there, I go there with you/It's all I can do… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to U2 for "Where the Streets Have No Name" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Disney+'s Hawkeye & Secret Invasion, PBS & BBC's Around the World in 80 Days, AMC's Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, The CW's Riverdale, ABC's Big Sky, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, and more! And then we wrap things up with reviews of Peacock's Saved by the Bell and USA Network's WWE NXT.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, December 2, 2021:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Video Message & More

Big Sky Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8 Overviews Tease Some Twisted Turns

WWE's MSG Return Will Feature 2 Steel Cage Championship Title Matches

The Rock Names Who Would Make His "Wrestling Mount Rushmore"

Secret Invasion Sees Cobie Smulders Returning as Maria Hill: Report

The Masked Singer Season 6 Previews Bolton & McCartney Group A Duets

Hangman Page Joins Commentary for Very Unfair AEW Dynamite

Walker Works a Cold Case; Micki Confronts Her Grief: S02E05 Preview

Batwoman: Camrus Johnson Wraps Directing Gig, Shares S03E11 Details

Vikings: Valhalla Sets Sail on Netflix This February; Preview Images

Riverdale S06E04 Preview: Will Sabrina's Visit Bring CAOS or Clarity?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Frank Visits Giuliani's Hairdresser

"Mayfair Witches" Gets AMC Order, Joins "Interview With the Vampire"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Offers Up Another Season 4 Teaser

The Walking Dead – Gimple: No Rick Grimes Film Announcement on Sunday

The Wheel of Time Episode 5 Preview; "The Dragon Reborn" After-Show

Triple H Cardiac Event Reportedly More Serious Than First Thought

Harley Quinn Features in "Holiday Knights" Drawing Sequence

Hawkeye: So Do We Start Calling Him "Uncle" Vincent D'Onofrio Now?

The Outlaws: BBC/Amazon Christopher Walken Comedy Renewed for Season 2

Around the World in 80 Days Preview; David Tennant Series Renewed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cel With Bebop & Rocksteady Hits Auction

Batman: TAS & Mark Hamill Send Kevin Conroy Big "Happy Birthday" Vibes

The Silent Sea Preview: Netflix Sci-Fi K-Drama Blasts Off This Month

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, including Peacock's Saved by the Bell and USA Network's WWE NXT:

Saved by the Bell Season 2 Episode 4 Review: Morris Double-Trouble

NXT 2.0 Recap 11/30: Two Ladder Matches With WarGames On The Line

