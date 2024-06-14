Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, genndy tartakovsky, house of the dragon, peacemaker, smiling friends, The Walking Dead, Watchmen

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? STARZ's Power Book IV: Force, MGM+'s The Institute, Smiling Friends/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Genndy Tartakovsky's Heist Safari, Wheel of Fortune, Prime Video's Reacher, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen, The Walking Dead: RIP Seven, BBC's Gavin & Stacey, Max's Peacemaker, Crunchyroll's HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle, Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099, HBO's House of the Dragon, Peacock's Those About to Die, BBC/Disney+'s Doctor Who, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 14, 2024:

Power Book IV: Force Ending with Season 3; Joseph Sikora Teases Future

The Institute: Barnes, Parker Set for MGM+'s New Stephen King Series

Smiling Friends Creators Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

Heist Safari: Genndy Tartakovsky Developing Animated Heist Series

Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak Hands Over Hosting Gig to Ryan Seacrest

Reacher Star Anthony Michael Hall Teases "Dynamic and Great" Season 3

Watchmen Official Teaser Previews WB Entertainment's Animated Adapt

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Posts Heartbreaking Seven ("Dog") News

Gavin & Stacey Final Ep Filming Sept/Oct; Corden Shares Script Update

Peacemaker S02: James Gunn Checks In From Filming (We Need That Mug)

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Gets Sports-Themed Merchandise Tie-Ins

Blade Runner 2099: Hunter Schafer Joins Upcoming Prime Video Series

House of the Dragon: HBO Renews "Game of Thrones" Prequel for Season 3

Those About to Die: Peacock Releases Trailer for Ancient Rome Drama

Doctor Who Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview: The Doctor and Ruby Want Answers

AEW Goes All In on Swerve Strickland on Dynamite

Doctor Who: RTD Assigns Some "Homework" Ahead of Season 1 Finale

House of the Dragon: Officials in Mexico Not Amused By S02 Promotion

The Acolyte Season 1 Ep. 3 Review: Jedi Flashback: A Duo of the Fates

Smiling Friends Season 3, 2 New Series Get Adult Swim Orders

Doctor Who, Scooby-Doo, Vikings, Hot Dogs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

