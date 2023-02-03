Umbrella Academy, Doctor Who, Warrior Nun & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, The Umbrella Academy, James Gunn, #SaveWarriorNun, Saraya, Booster Gold, The Last of Us & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Jon McLaughlin with "Beautiful Disaster," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Russell T. Davies teasing that we missed something (actually, someone) important in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special trailer, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman signaling the start of filming on the final season, DC Studios' heads James Gunn & Peter Safran needing to answer some voice actors' questions about their DCU casting policy, Warrior Nun fans' taking the #SaveWarriorNun campaign to NYC, AEW's Saraya taking serious issue with a steamy pile of wrestling clickbait, and Booster Gold creator Dan Jurgens explains what it is about the character that makes him "more relevant now" than ever.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Umbrella Academy, Doctor Who, Warrior Nun & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO's The Last of Us, Amazon's Criminal, WWE/AEW, NBC's Night Court, CBS' Ghosts, HBO Max's Welcome to Derry, Hulu's Hit-Monkey, Amazon's Silk: Spider Society, Netflix's Coba Kai, Peacock's Psych, Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions, The CW's The Flash, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 3, 2023:

The Last of Us: Nick Offerman on Playing Bill, Banjo-Kazooie & More

Criminal: Amazon Studios Eyes Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips Comic Adapt

Dan Jurgens Believes Booster Gold "More Relevant Now" Than Ever

WWE Releases Earnings Report, No-Sells McMahon Scandals on Call

Night Court Will Be Back in Session for Season 2 with NBC Green Light

Warrior Nun Campaign Hits NYC with #SaveWarriorNun Fan Billboard

AEW Dynamite: 4 Worst Moments from the Show, Groundhog Day Edition

Ghosts Showrunners: More Info on Alberta's Murder Coming; S02E13 Look

James Gunn, Peter Safran's DCU Casting Policy Hurting Voice Actors?

Welcome to Derry: HBO Max's Pennywise Prequel Series Filming In April

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer: RTD Believes We Missed Something

Hit-Monkey Season 2 Return Gives Hope to Every Other Show Out There

Buff, Shirtless Tony Khan Featured on Cover to Business Week Magazine

Saraya Shoots on Wrestling Clickbait: "You Scummy Pieces of @#$%"

Silk: Spider Society "Huge Focus"; More on Amazon/Sony Marvel Deal

Cobra Kai Creators Eye "Expanding"; Karate Kid Film Different "Plane"?

Psych Update: 4th Film Has Script; "Just a Matter of When, Not If"

Star Wars Day Brings "Visions" Volume 2: Studios & Shorts Details

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 2 Images; "Flashback" Poster; Arrowverse Tease

Saturday Night Live: Check Out Pedro Pascal, SNL Cast During Read-Thru

The Last of Us: Paul Stamets Defends Fungi From Getting A Bad Rap

