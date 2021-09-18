All Of December's Batman in The Daily LITG, 18th September 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- DC Comics Full December 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
- Buffy Summers In Her 50s, In Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer Comic
- Jim Shooter On Being Blacklisted From Comics, In Heavy Metal Magazine
- Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
- Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
- IDW Goes Exclusive With Penguin Random House, Diamond Responds
- Ric Flair, Tommy Dreamer & More Dark Sides of the Ring (Opinion)
- What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
- Tommy Dreamer Has Been Suspended Indefinitely By IMPACT Wrestling
- J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Marvel Comics Cancels The IDW Marvel Action Line
- James Tynion IV Launches Department Of Truth Wild Fictions on Substack
- Animal Castle: ABLAZE Launches Orwellian New Series on December 1st
- The Promise Collection 1945: The End of the Robot Planes
- No Holds Bard #1 & Knight Jenek #1 in Behemoth December 2021 Solicits
- Cerebus In Hell Coronavirus Book Takes On Avengers #221 Cover
- Vampirella/Dracula/Evil Ernie in Dynamite's December 2021 Solicits
- Jeff Parker Expands Meteor Men in Oni Press December 2021 Solicits
- Buckhead #1 Joins Buffy #1 in Boom Studio's December 2021 Solicits
- Netflix's King Of Spies in Image Comics December 2021 Full Solicits
- Mother F. Goose & More Maniac in AfterShock December 2021 Solicits
- Todd McFarlane Launches Spawn: Scorched In December
- Cowboy Bebop and Vampirella/Dracula On Front Of Diamond Previews
- IDW Publishing December 2021 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
- Still All About Swollen Balls in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2021
LITG one year ago, Wil Wheaton, Karate Kid, Dave Bautista, Funko
- Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Talks New Shows, Embraces Franchise Role
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- Dave Bautista Wants to Know What's Up with the Pedo Stuff
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Day 3 Round-Up
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals Day 2 Round-Up
- Transferring Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO? The Time Has Come
- Shiny Cresselia Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Nicolas Cage's Real Wicker Man Fate?
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka, Ralph Macchio Spar Over Who's the Bad Guy
- So What Is X Of Swords About Exactly? (X-Men, Excalibur #12 Spoilers)
- DC Comics Announces DC Future State in January and February 2021
- The Expanse and Keanu Reeves in Boom Studios December 2020 Solicits
- Critical Role, Overwatch in Dark Horse Comics December 2020 Solicits
- Marvel Comics Full December 2020 Solicits Leads With The King In Black
- Midsummer Night's Dream Team – a Shakespeare Crime Noir Graphic Novel
- Bad Idea's First Comic Book, The Hero Trade #1 Sells For $300+ on eBay
LITG two years ago, it was always sunny.
And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out.
- MAJOR SPOILER For Spider-Man #1 by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli That No One Saw Coming, Tiger
- Warner Bros Releases First Poster for "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"
- JJ Abrams' Spider-Man #1 Booms on eBay After Rumours Spread…
- "Supernatural" Fans Will Want To Possess CultureFly's Box Of Surprises
- "Fargo" Season 4 Casts "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant in Key Role
- Bleeding Cool is Willing to Sell the Snyder Cut to Warners – or Anyone Else Who Wants It
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam, Dean, & Castiel vs. God [Preview Images]
- "The Rookie" SHOCKS With Season 2 Guest Star Announcement
- The Man Who Haggled the Punisher's First Appearance at Half Price Books
- Punisher War Machine Helmet Prepares You for War [Review]
LITG three years ago, Frank Cho and Joe Quesada addressed Comicsgate
And everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis.
- Frank Cho Talks Comicsgate
- When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer
-
- The Full DC Comics Catalog for December 2018 + Solicitations
- Another Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmation (MAJOR SPOILERS)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator.
- Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.
- Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.
- Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.