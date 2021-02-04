Drag Race Doctor Who? The Daily LITG, 4th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Adam Ellis, Joe Bennett or Tia Kofi or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Drag Race Doctor – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Doctor Who: Drag Race UK Star Tia Kofi Up for Being the Next Doctor
- Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
- Separated At Birth: Keratin and Adam Ellis' Instagram Comic
- Fantastic Four Get A Life Story To Follow Spider-Man From Marvel
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- The Expanse Season 5: How Amazon Series Handled #MeToo'd Actor
- DC Comics Launches Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl #1 in May With Yara Flor
- TOLDJA: Avengers #42 Reveals Thor's True Lineage (SPOILERS)
- Tonight Is Raikou Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Legendary Beasts Return
- WandaVision Setting Up for Mark Hamill/The Mandalorian-Like Surprise?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- A New Marvel Universe in Heroes Reborn Gives Us Young Squadron
- Joe Bennett Apologises Over Immortal Hulk #43 Anti-Semitic Error
- Legendary Comics Debuts New Comic Series ROB on WEBTOON App
- Viz Discounts Rei Toma's Manga Series Ahead of Her New Series
- Driver.Eight: You Are Not Ready On Kickstarter
- Marvel To Publish X-Men: Inferno Prologue Omnibus In September 2021
- How Do You Kill Knull In Today's King In Black Crossovers? (Spoilers)
- CoverWatch: Every Retailer Exclusive Variant For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR
- Resurrection Protocols Challenged By Prodigy In Today's X-Men Comics
- Silver Sprocket, Matt Lubchansky Reveal Antifa Secrets in New Comic
- Starlin's Is Now A Coffee Store Chain in Immortal Hulk #43
- Lucky Marvel Insider Members Will Actually Appear In The X-Men Comic
- The New Valkyrie Owned Thor's Axe Jarnbjorn Before Thor
- Separated At Birth: Prolific Pen Comics and Adam Ellis
- America Chavez To Learn New Origin As Marvel Make Better House Ads
LITG one year ago – the BBC rejected America
And Phoenix Jones was arrested himself.
- BBC Rejected Joe Hill, Saying No American Has Written Doctor Who – And If One Did, It Wouldn't Be Him
- Real-Life Superhero of Seattle, Phoenix Jones, Arrested Again – This Time On Drugs Charges
- Renee Montoya Likes 'Em Thicc in Lois Lane #8 [Preview]
- Is Mirka Andolfo the Next Todd McFarlane For Image Comics? (UPDATE)
- Metal 2: Everything We Know About Death Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo So Far
- Apologies, Bleeding Cool Service Today Interrupted By Bomb
- Funko and Dr Pepper Team up for Free Lil Sweet Pop Vinyls
- A New Leak Claims The PS5 Will Be Revealed In March 2020
- Krakoa's Dark Side Emerges in X-Men #5 [X-ual Healing 1-29-20]
- Will Conner Kent Stop Crying in Young Justice #13 [Preview]
LITG two years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice
And Final Fantasy was coming to the Switch.
- George R. R. Martin Sees Shadow, 6 More Years of No "Winds of Winter"
- Nintendo Teases Final Fantasy VII Coming Soon on Nintendo Switch
- Marvel Goes All Red Dead Redemption in Next Week's Gunhawks #1
- The Mike Wieringo Cover That Wasn't, But Went Up In Flames – With Mike S. Miller and Cully Hamner
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 3rd February 2019 – 'Age of X-Men Alpha Didn't Sell Very Well and Makes Me Pretty Worried'
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tom Sniegoski, writer on Vampirella, Punisher, Batman, Buffy, Angel, Stupid, Stupid Rat Tails
- Dez Skinn, former publisher of Warrior, Captain Britain and Comics International.
- Ian Dawe, Staff Writer/Editor at Sequart Research & Literacy Organization
- Scott Saavedra, creator of It's Science with Dr. Radium.
