Frank Cho Sleeping With Wonder Woman in the Daily LITG 13th March 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Cliff Simon, Deran Cody, Pokémon GO

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG two years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And X Of Swords started early.

LITG three years ago… a new Blade Runner

And a new status quo for some Superfrenemies.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Harris O'Malley – Dr Nerdlove.

– Dr Nerdlove. Gene Hoyle – Editor-in-Chief, Writer at Nerd Nation Publishing

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.