Hawkeye Episode 5 in The Daily LITG, 19th of December 2021
Comments
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Hawkeye E05 Kate/Yelena Scene Proves Writing & Acting Masterclass
- X-Men Apocalypse Takes on Magneto's Sentinels with Iron Studios
- Yellowjackets Gets Season 2; Too Soon for Dexter: New Blood News
- Everything That Is Coming To Disney+ In January 2022
- Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Marvel Comics Thor: Ragnarok Figure
- Marvel Mistakenly Uses Rob Liefeld Spider-Man & Deadpool Cover Twice
- Bob's Burgers Actor Jay Johnston Reportedly Banned Over Capitol Riot
- X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #5 Preview: What's the Verdict?
- Batwoman Wraps Season 3 Filming; Cast Sets New Celebration Standard
- 32 Collections Coming Back Into Print From Marvel Comics
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- How Captain Action Had To Make Its Own Fake Ads
- Paul Grist Has Started A New Final Series Of Kane
- Yellowjackets Season 2 In The Daily LITG, 18th of December 2021
LITG one year ago, the ten most-read stories…
- Sons of Anarchy: Scott Glenn on Clay Recast; Bikers Not SAMCRO Fans
- House of the Dragon: HBO Max Promo Features 2022 GoT Series Teaser
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- First Look At Eddie Murphy In Coming 2 America
- Peach Momoko Begins Momoko-Verse, Writes And Draws X-Men: Demon Days
- Full DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations With Infinite Promise
- Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
- GO Battle League Season Six in Pokémon GO: Top Ultra League Meta
- Justice League Dark Series Cancelled, Repurposed As Back-Up Strip
- Steve Orlando to Expose Marvel's Man-Thing in March
- Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Second Printing Before First Is Out
- Comics To Give For Christmas – Comic Store In Your Future
- No Aquaman Comic From DC In March 2021, First Time In Ten Years
- DC's Infinite Frontier #0 Official With Snyder, Bendis, Johns, Tynion
- DC's Future State Gossip: How Gotham Got Even More Fascist Than Usual
- Jimmy Palmiotti Gives Bleeding Cool 20% Off "Pop Kill" Kickstarter.
- Jonathan Hickman, Nick Dragotta's East Of West Gets Last HC Reprint
- Kodansha USA Expands Partnership with INKR App with More Manga
- Sabrina Salutations In Archie Comics Solicitations For March 2021
- DC Comics Closing ReadDC.com Digital Comics Browsing
LITG two years ago… we saw one of DC Comics' futures
And there was marriage in the air.
- The Future Of The DC Universe – According to Doomsday Clock #12 (Spoilers)
- Batman #85 – and the Marriage Of Batman and Catwoman (Spoilers)
- Tony Stark to Marry Emma Frost? The Future Of The Marvel Universe, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Which Marvel Comic This Week Reveals It's Been a Secret Dawn of X Book All Along? [SPOILERS]
- DC Comics Lied To You – Justice League #38 Is Not The Justice/Doom War Finale…
- DC Uses Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa's Controversial 'The Future Is Young' Promo in All Comics Today
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Review: A Middling Ending to an Imperfect Franchise [SPOILER FREE]
- "Shadow and Bone": Netflix Casts 7 More for Fantasy Novel Series Adapt
- Will The Joker Do For Bruce Wayne What Brian Bendis Did For Superman? (Batman #85 Spoilers)
- The Death of Tony Stark at the Hands Of Captain Marvel That Never Got Reversed (Tony Stark: Iron Man '#19 Spoilers)
LITG three years ago… it was Batpenis time.
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- The Origin Of Logan's Blue And Yellow Suit in The Return Of Wolverine #1 Advance Review
- What Does Toad From Mario Kart Look Like Then?
- Where Are The Missing DC Comics Titles For December?
- Frank Cho Talks Comicsgate
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Gillis, co-creator of Strikeforce Morituri
- David Scroggy, San Diego Comic-Con organiser, store manager, editorial director of Pacific Comics, former VP of Dark Horse
- Eliot Brown, former editor at Marvel Comics
- Lurene Haines, artist on Miss Fury, Indiana Jones, Green Hornet
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about GI Joe at Image, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.