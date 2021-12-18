Yellowjackets Season 2 In The Daily LITG, 18th of December 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Yellowjackets Gets Season 2; Too Soon for Dexter: New Blood News
- Full DC Comics March 2022 Solicits – Mostly Batman But Not All Batman
- Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio Says A Whole Lot with Only 5 Words
- Mutant Brexit And Wolverine's Love Life in Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
- Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach To Get Physical Release
- Hasbro Debuts Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends
- The Venture Bros.: James Urbaniak Wraps Recording "Series Finale"(?!)
- Dan Slott Writes New Doctor Who In 2022
- Marvel Finally Announces Gambit by Chris Claremont and Sid Kotian
- How I Met Your Father: Hulu Shares Official Trailer for HIMYM Spinoff
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Promise Collection 1949: Captain America and the Red Skull in Hell
- Justice League Annual 2021 Slips To February 2022 – Oops!
- Astro City One Shot Celebrates Image Comics With Creator Self-Swipes
- Marvel Cancels Star Wars Halcyon Legacy Orders, And Other Delays
- Did Your Copy Of The Immortal Hulk Vol 10 Have A Major Misprint?
- Genocidal Villain Cassandra Nova Joins New Marauders Team
- First Cheetah, Wonder Woman #6 CGC 9.4 From 1943, For Auction Today
- First Appearance Of Captain Marvel Sells For $300,000 Or More Today
- Stillwater Gets One-Shot With Guest Creators In March 2022
- Six Copies Of 1963's X-Men #1 Go Under The Hammer Today
- Betty & Veronica Do Video Games In Archie Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Vincent D'Onofrio and Hawkeye in The Daily LITG 17th December 2021
LITG one year ago,
Daily LITG and DC Infinite…
- Niantic Says Jessie & James Are Not Leaving Pokémon GO Yet
- Heroes: Tim Kring, Ali Larter Respond to Leonard Roberts' Claims
- DC Comics March 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
- Now DC Comics Tweets Out "DC Infinite" Variant Covers For March 2021
- House of the Dragon: HBO Max Promo Features 2022 GoT Series Teaser
- Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig's Back at SNL Home for Table Reads
- Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Rufflet Outside Of Pokémon GO
- AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Return to Normal, Still Beat NXT
- Tommy Oliver is Back with New Power Rangers threezero 12" Figures.
- Infinite Frontier #1 – The DC Comics Omniverse Special For March 2021
- "Unexpected Twists" to Come in Marvel's New America Chavez Comic
- Free Comic Book Day Scheduled For August 2021 – But What About DC?
- Jeremy Adams and Brandon Peterson on Flash #768 in March 2021
- New Gods with Bewbs and Dongs: A Secret 2021 Comic Book Project
- DC Future State Gossip: Dee-Dee Joins Poison Ivy and Catwoman?
- DC Future State Gossip: The Return Of The Authority?
- C.B. Cebulski Gets His Million-Read Marvel Comic – Deadpool Samurai
- DC Future State Gossip: Tim Fox, The Next Batman, What Of His Family?
- Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo On Nightwing #78 with Batgirl – Married?
- Last Ronin, Crossover, Once & Future, Scout Comics Get More Printings
- Lunar Distribution Gets A Logo And Consumer-Facing Website
- King In Black Ends In March With Scream, Wiccan & Hulkling One-Shots
- Stephanie Phillips, Meghan Hetrick Launch Sensational Wonder Woman
LITG two years ago… we revealed Mark Millar's Christmas sequel
And saw DC destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.
- Mark Millar's Christmas Surprise Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Wonder Woman TV Series and The New 52 Destroyed in the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #1
- The First Six Pages Of Doomsday Clock #12, The Finale Of This Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen (Spoilers)
- "American Gods" Crucified Black American God Mr Nancy [OPINION]
- Will Doomsday Clock #12 Set Up DC Comics 5G… But Only in Six Years?
- Professor Xavier's Grossest Move Yet in X-Force #4 [Preview]
- Marvel Comics Launches New Cable Series by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto in March 2020
- FCBD X-Men Book Leads to "Game-Changing" Marvel Event
- Marvel Comics March 2020 Solicitations – Bounty Hunters, Hellions, Spider-Man Noir, Strange Academy – 15 Titles Frankensteined
- What Will Jonathan Hickman Bring to Image Comics in 2020 After East Of West Comes to an End?
LITG three years ago… that was an obviously false story.
But we were bang on regarding DC…
- Hot Fuzz 2 Officially Greenlit, Posts Nick Frost
- DC Comics March 2019 Solicits Subject to Cover Leaks – Including Detective Comics #1000
- Frankensteining DC Comics March 2019 Solicitations – Heroes In Crisis, Detective Comics #1000, Watchmen
- YouTube Channel "Super Best Friends" Ending After Internal Issues
- Frankensteining Marvel Comics March 2019 Solicitations
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bill Neville, creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist.
- Ted Boonthanakit, artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton
- Gary Fields, comic book letterer and cartoonist.
- David Hillman, artist on Lady Justice, Elfquest, Hardware and Icon.
