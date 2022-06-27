Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki, the Daily LITG 27th June 2022

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Image: Amazon, WarnerMedia Discovery & The CW

LITG: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
  2. Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
  3. Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)
  4. Yehudi Mercado Apologises For "Miles Thor-ales" Portrayal In What If?
  5. Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
  6. The Three-Body Problem: New Chinese Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
  7. Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale
  8. Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
  9. Comic Store In Your Future: Make More Money With A Simple Idea
  10. The Flash Season 8 Finale Images Released; Tom Cavanagh on Thawne

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 27th June 2021

 

 

  1. DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
  2. DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
  3. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  4. Image Comics Will Not Work With Warren Ellis Until He Has Made Amends
  5. Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
  6. Did You Just Get A Random Royalty Check From Marvel Comics?
  7. Pokémon TCG Reveals "Celebrations" As Their 25th Anniversary Set
  8. DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
  9. Warren Ellis Issues Statement Accepting So Many Of Us Website's Offer
  10. Batwoman Preview: Guess Who Bat-Suited Up for Season 2 Finale?
  11. The First Appearance of Krypto in Adventure Comics #210, at Auction
  12. Second Sight's Eight New Series/One-Shots in September 2021 Solicits
  13. Devil's Due Publish Trailer Park Boys Bagged And Boarded in September
  14. Yen Press Announces 5 New Titles for December 2021
  15. Antarctic Revives NOW Comics' Alias With Chuck Dixon in September
  16. Turbo Kid Directors & Storyboarder Create Sequel Comic From Behemoth
  17. Heavy Metal Magazine Interviews Jim Shooter – September 2021 Solicits
  18. Aliens-Meets-Power-Rangers Unborn in Source Point September Solicits
  19. Vault's World Of Darkness & Human Remains in September 2021 Solicits
  20. Valiant's Solicits and Solicitations For September 2021

LITG two years ago, Harley Quinn

Yesterday everything people wanted to read seems to involve Harley Quinn in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

  1. Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
  2. Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Vanya and Diego Are Done Dancing
  4. Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
  5. Harley Quinn Gets Her Own Batman: White Knight Series in October
  6. The Stand Introduces Viewers to Mother Abagail, Randall Flagg and More
  7. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
  8. Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
  9. McFarlane Toys Gives Update on Spawn Kickstarter Figure
  10. Empyre: A Complete New Checklist And Schedule from Marvel Comics

LITG three years ago, Scott Lobdell

Two years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on.

  1. Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
  2. (Spoiler), (Spoiler) and (Spoiler) are the New Power Rangers in Mighty Morphin' #40, Out Today. Um, Spoilers.
  3. What the Daily Planet Think About 'Cuck Kent' in Action Comics #1012…
  4. Speculator Corner: Today's Marvel Comics Presents #6 – First Appearance of Wolverine's (Spoiler)
  5. How Batman: Damned #3 Changes Azzarello and Bermejo's Joker – and Goes Deep on Killing Joke (Spoilers)
  6. The New Borderlands 2 DLC Throws More Shade at David Eddings

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Corin Howell, artist on Dark Red and Shadow Service.
  • Dan Jurgens, creator of Booster Gold, writer on Nightwing, artist on The Death Of Superman.
  • Jackson 'Butch' Guice, artist on Birds Of Prey, JLA, Olympus, Ruse, Storming Paradise.
  • Bernie Mireault, creator of The Jam.
  • Jeremy Konrad, collectables journalist
  • Ivor Davis, comic book retailer
  • Jorge Oliveira, creator of Thermidor 1929

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
