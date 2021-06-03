Midnight At Krakoa – The Daily LITG, 3rd of June 2021
Daily LITG: Midnight At Krakoa
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- What Happened At Midnight At The Hellfire Gala? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Wolverine vs Deathlok – First Look Inside Marvel's FCBD Avengers
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- The Future Of Iron Fist At Marvel Comics, Changed (Spoilers)
- Rocky IV Star & Dir Sylvester Stallone Releases Director's Cut poster
- Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Sequel to Solo Movie? (Spoilers)
- Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley Take Over Hulk Comic in November
- Quantum, A New Bearer Of The Infinity Gems. Stones. Whatever.
- Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- TKO Studios Release 3 New One-Shot Comics This Week
- Bryan Hitch Joins Ram V, Al Ewing on Venom Ongoing Comic in November
- Comic Shops Told Their New Marvel Comics Discounts Through Diamond
- Frank Miller Comes To Harrogate For Thought Bubble In November
- Black Cat #7 – Marvel Comics' History Of Felicia Hardy Pride (Spoiler)
- PrintWatch: Batman/Scooby-Doo Mysteries Gets An Extravaganza
- Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B – The Daily LITG, 2nd of June 2021
LITG one year ago – Rebooted Realisation
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was also all about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled.
- More DC Characters Realise They're Rebooted (Action Comics Spoilers)
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Virus' First Appearance is Now in Last Week's Venom #25
- Seth Rogen Finds Excellent Use for Leftover Preacher, The Boys F-Bombs
- Konami Addresses The Current State Of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Organized Play
- Transformers Optimus Prime is Ready to Roll Out with Threezero
- Thomas E. Sniegoski's Writers Commentary on Vengeance Of Vampirella #7
- Comics Folk Respond To What's Happening in America Right Now
- 4 More Comic Stores Damaged or Looted During the Protests in the USA
- The Goonies Gets A Huge 4K Blu-ray Set From Warner Bros.
- Walking Dead Universe Goes Dark as Skybound Joins BlackOut Tuesday
- Chris Jericho, Lilian Garcia Criticized for Protest Response
- Nickelodeon Went Dark For George Floyd and Some Parents Didn't Approve
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Giulia Brusco, colourist on Scalped, Django Unchained, and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
