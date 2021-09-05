Philadelphia & Phantoms in The Daily LITG, 5th September 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
- Young Justice: Phantoms – Greg Weisman Offers Season 4 Prod Update
- WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
- Amazing Spider-Man #73 Preview: Kindred's Identity Revealed! Spoilers
- Pokémon TCG No Longer Offering Special Delivery Bidoof
- Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman
- Dave Bautista and Jen Psaki, Sitting in a Tree, T-W-E-E-T-I-N-G
- Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look
- CJ Perry AEW-Bound? Max Caster, Linda McMahon, More Wrestling News
- Black Widow Suit: Russo Bros Reportedly Hesitant To Work With Marvel
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- First Pin-Up Appearance Of Witchblade, Cyblade/Shi Preview At Auction
- The Comic That Destroyed The DC Multiverse At Auction – Crisis #1
- Inferno To Crossover- Thank FOC It's Saturday, 4th September 2021
- Kat Calamia Launches Bi Visibility Comic on Kickstarter
- Space Trash, Jenn Woodall's First Graphic Novel, Picked Up By Oni
- Peach Momoko Sees Demon Days: Rising Storm Bring In Thor and Storm
- Christopher Lloyd is Rick Sanchez- The Daily LITG, 4th September 2021
LITG one year ago, The Boys, SHIELD, WWE, and Rob Liefeld
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
- Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
- Fanboy Rampage: Rob Liefeld Vs Adam Levine
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser: Their Eyes See Everything
- Jason Fabok Apologies For Comic Shop Charging $50 To Sign Three Jokers
- Lucifer Season 5 Prod Resumes September, S06 Prod Right After: Report
- The Full Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Checklist – So Far
- Doctor Who: Here's Why The 13th Doctor's Origin Explains Everything
- Halo Infinite Gets It's Own Wave of Pop Vinyls from Funko
- All 6 Of Charlie Adlard's Connecting Covers For The Color Walking Dead
- Kids Walk Into A Bank Jump Up To $200 on eBay After Movie News
- Marvel Comics Uncancels Hellstrom: Prince Of Lies
- Paul Levitz' Graphic Novel, Unfinished Business Rescheduled For April
- We Only Find Them When They're Eight Bells Dead
LITG two years ago, our first inkling of a Black Batman
- On Keeping Alfred Pennyworth Dead at DC Comics
- DC Comics is About to Give Us a Black Batman
- What Do Those Major X-Men Deaths in Today's House Of X #4 Say About What's Going On? (Spoilers)
- How Doomsday Clock #11, Justice League #31, Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1 and Supergirl #33 Tie In – Even If They're Not Meant To (Spoilers)
- Could This Be Your New Batman – Luke Fox? And the Death Of Bruce Wayne?
- DCeased Gives Us a Glimpse of What Doctor Who Vs John Constantine Would Look Like
- Today, There's Another Unauthorised Sequel to Watchmen Out, as Well as Doomsday Clock #11…
- The Fate of President Donald Trump in Doomsday Clock #11… (Spoilers)
- Exclusive Batman #78 Preview Shows How Much Catwoman Really Loves Batman
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Changes Between Original and Reprinted Supergirl #33, Out Today
- The Future Of Spawn After #300 (Spoilers)
- Is This Why Legion Of Super-Heroes: Millennium Feels Like House Of X #2? (Spoilers)
- Rob Liefeld Reveals Why Image United is Really, Truly Dead
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Lee Marrs, creator of The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp, writer on Crazy, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Indiana Jones.
- Arvell Jones, artist on All-Star Squadron, Kobalt, Hardware, Captain America.
- Cathy Lee Guisewite, creator of Cathy.
- Bob Chapman, of Graphitti Designs.
- Stuart Gould of comics printers, publishers and distributors, UK Comics Creative.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.