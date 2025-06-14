Zenescope Pulls Out Of Diamond Comics, Considers Legal Action

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond, zenescope

Zenescope pulls out of Diamond Comic Distributors, looks to consider legal action, and moves to direct store distribution

Joe Brusha is the owner and president of Zenescope Entertainment, one of the biggest comic book publishers, which is still exclusively with Diamond Comic Distributors, alongside Dynamite Entertainment. But not for long. He told Bleeding Cool the following;

"I read your recent article, "Diamond Owner Ad Populum Still Ghosting Comic Book Publishers," and I wanted to follow up directly with our situation at Zenescope. We are one of the publishers currently being ignored by Ad Populum, and I sent them the email below earlier this week after months of non-payment… which I've kept private until now:"

I'm the owner of Zenescope Entertainment. We have not been paid on invoices dating back to early May. This includes both past due amounts from Diamond and new invoices since then. This does not include the $70,000+ still owed to us from the bankruptcy. This is current, unpaid business. As a small publisher, we simply cannot continue to operate under these conditions. Our accounts receivable manager has made multiple requests for updates or a direct contact and those requests have gone unanswered. Let me be clear: our financial situation is reaching a crisis point, and my patience is gone. If we do not receive a response within 48 hours, we will halt all shipments to you until payment is made.

I have held back from going public with this, including speaking to outlets like Bleeding Cool, because I didn't want to throw more fuel on what is already a dumpster fire. But if we continue to be ignored, I will start making this situation as public as possible. This is no way to conduct business.

"As of now—72 hours later—we've received no response. Not in 24 hours, not in 48, and not in 72. To be clear, we are not referring to the $70,000+ owed to us from the previous Diamond bankruptcy. That's a separate issue. These are new invoices, current business from May onward—and they've gone completely unpaid, with no answers to repeated requests from our Accounts Receivable manager. We've since heard from sources inside Diamond that some Ad Populum leadership hasn't even met with or communicated with core Diamond staff yet. It's astonishing."

"We're likely going to have to explore legal options at this point. And based on what I'm hearing, I doubt we're the only publisher considering that path. If other companies are in the same boat, it might be time to coordinate efforts. We will be sending out PR early next week alerting retailers they will not be getting our new releases from Diamond for the foreseeable future and that they can order directly from us."