Diamond Drops No Cost Returns Service, Demands Retailer Details Today

Diamond Comic Distributors drops their No Cost Returns Service for publishers, and demands retailer bank details, today

Article Summary Diamond ends No Cost Returns service, leaving publishers unable to access their own stock at warehouses

Retailers face demands for bank or credit card details as Diamond eliminates cash-on-delivery payment terms

Communication failures and sudden policy changes spark outcry from publishers and comic shop owners alike

Recent bankruptcy, lawsuits, and ownership shifts destabilize Diamond's comic distribution operations

Fabrice Sapolsky of publisher FairSquare Graphics posted to social media yesterday, saying,

"The #DiamondComics farce continues. As of today, they're discontinuing their No Cost Returns service. Which is what we publishers used to get our books from their warehouse when we needed them for conventions or signings. So now, we have 7500 copies of our graphic novels stuck at the Olive Branch MS warehouse and we need it back ASAP. So, after not fulfilling their contractual obligation to pay us for the books they sell/sold, Diamond is going to hold our stock hostage? This is another painful development. If other publishers want to reach out, I'd be happy to talk to them about potential legal action. We're completely in the dark. No message. No email. No calls. No communication from the new Diamond management. This is bad. Really bad. PS: We've been looking for a new book distributor for months (Not for the Direct Market, for bookstores and libraries). But so far, we haven't been lucky. To be continued…"

I am sure plenty of publishers have been wanting their stock back from Diamond. Retailers, however, have been getting e-mails from Diamond. Well, one. Greg Gage owner of Black Cat Comics in Salt Lake City posted,

"So nice that the only communication we've had from the new owners of Diamond Comics is an email saying we'll get our account suspended (after 21 years) if we don't give them our bank account or credit card information by Friday. What a warm, beautiful welcome."

Bleeding Cool reported this story previously, that Diamond Comic Distributors hd ceased Cash-On-Delivery arrangements with comic book stores, quoting them as saying

"As part of a review of our ordering process, we are streamlining payment terms and eliminating COD terms. Going forward, you must select either AutoPay via ACH or by Credit Card. This change will be effective 6/16/25."

Well, this morning, just past midnight, retailers got a reminder e-mail from Sam Stevens at Diamond.

"Our previous email last weekend requested a response by Friday, June 13th at 5:00 pm ET with your choice of payment method due to the elimination of COD terms. Please provide that response today, on time, to avoid any disruption in service. I anticipate receiving many responses today and will not be able to answer any questions you include in your email as I tally the responses."

Do not ask questions! Just supply your bank details! Or else!

