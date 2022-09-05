Neil Gaiman Defends LOTR; Rick and Morty Returns: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Someday an answer will find us, quite a long shot/But anyway, I think the past the past is behind us/Be real confusing if not but anyway/I put all my hope in tomorrow, it's gonna be great/I can tell but anyway I see a new, a new day dawning/I like to sleep late, oh, well but anyway/It's a state of affairs and a state of emotions/The kind of thing that you must understand/I tell you one thing, you'll tell me another/ We walk away, maybe even then shake hands… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Blues Traveler for "But Anyway" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead reminding us that we're the walking dead, The Sandman's Neil Gaiman defends The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power & J.R.R. Tolkien, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty answers some important questions while raising some new ones in its sixth season opener.

Plus, we look at AEW "All Out," Babylon 5, Star Trek: Voyager/Kate Mulgrew, HBO's Game of Thrones/House of the Dragon, HBO Max's Titans, Star Trek Day, Taylor Hawkins, Netflix's Cobra Kai, The CW's Superman & Lois & tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, September 5, 2022:

MJF Returns After CM Punk Beats Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

Rick and Morty S06E01 "Solaricks" Review: Some Serious Canon Clean-Up

All Out: Toni Storm Is Your New Interim AEW Women's World Champion

AEW TBS Champ Jade Cargill Goes She-Hulk After Athena Makes Her Angry

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right

Samoa Joe Returns at AEW All Out, Helps FTR and Wardlow

Elite Defeat Dark Order to Become Trios Champions at AEW All Out

Mystery Man Wins Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out

Babylon 5: JMS Updates CW Reboot, Secret B5 Project & Rising Stars

Star Trek: Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew Confirms Janeway Spinoff "Talks"

Game of Thrones Reminder: Books Will Be "Quite Different" From Series

Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan Shares More From Sebastian's Journal

Rick and Morty Are (French) Toast: Wendy's Breakfast Wants Revenge

Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane Joins Foo Fighters for "My Hero" Tribute

Star Trek Day Key Art Updates Line-Up, Guests; Intros Hosts & More

AEW All Out PPV: Full Card Preview, Predictions, and Results

Neil Gaiman: LOTR Diversity Haters Either Racist or Don't Know Tolkien

Cobra Kai S05: Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Chozen, Barnes Returns

Superman & Lois: The Orville Star Confirmed for Season 3 Villain Role

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Shines, Tolkien Bros Be Damned

Neil Gaiman/Lucifer, Stargirl/Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.