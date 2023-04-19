Star Trek: Picard, Sandman, Gunn/Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Mandalorian, AMC/Anne Rice, James Gunn/Superman: Legacy, Star Trek: Picard, The Sandman, and tons more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Pearl Jam with "Once," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, AMC/Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, James Gunn/Superman: Legacy, CBS' Ghosts, ABC's The Rookie, USA Network's WWE NXT, Disney+'s Stan Lee, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Netflix's The Sandman, WWE/Goldberg/Trish Stratus, Creator Clash 2, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Paramount+'s Galaxy Quest, Crunchyroll July 2023 Blu-ray releases, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 19, 2023:

The Mandalorian: Emily Swallow on Season 3 Finale, Armorer's Journey

Dead Boy Detectives: Steve Yockey Confirms Season 1 Wrapped Production

AMC Expanding Anne Rice's Immortal Universe with Talamasca Series

James Gunn on Why Script Notes Matter; Superman: Legacy/Jimmy Olsen

Ghosts Season 2 Eps. 20 & 21 Previews: Alberta's Murder Solved?

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 20 Sneak Peek: Skip Tracer Randy on The Case!

WWE NXT Preview: Will Carmelo Hayes Suffer The Grayson Waller Effect?

Stan Lee Doc Set to Hit Disney+ This June; Tribeca FF Premiere Set

Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Series Finale Trailer Released

The Sandman Season 2: Neil Gaiman's Update Should Bring Some Smiles

Goldberg Stabs WWE in the Back, May Retire at AEW? Unfair!

Superman: Legacy Still Auditioning; Gunn on Why No WB Script Notes

We Watched The Spectacle & Charity That Was Creator Clash 2

Doctor Who, Georgia Tennant Offer David Tennant Birthday Wishes

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes/Michonne: Brandt Teases "Big Stunt Ep"

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Star Patti LuPone Conjures Up Some Spoilers

WWE Raw Descends into Faction Warfare in 90s Wrestling Homage

Galaxy Quest: Paramount+ Reportedly Eyeing Series Take on 1999 Film

Star Trek Shocker: Section 31 Film With Michelle Yeoh Announced

Trish Stratus Takes Credit for Women's Revolution in WWE Raw Promo

The Always Sunny Podcast Continues London/Ireland Invasion: Highlights

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 2 Review

James Gunn Shares Superman: Legacy Script Look; Pre-Production Started

One Piece Film: Red Tops Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Releases for July 2023

Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan After "Voyager" Run: "I Was Done"

Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

