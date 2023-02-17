The Venture Bros, Bosch, The Mandalorian & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Mandalorian, Marvel Studios/Lucasfilm, Star Trek: Picard, Venture Bros., Michael Connelly/Bosch & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Prince with "Raspberry Beret," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Pedro Pascal sharing a late-night preview of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Disney's financial woes beginning to impact Marvel Studios & Lucasfilm (and possibly pushing Ironheart & Echo to 2024), Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan) reuniting with some of her Star Trek: The Next Generation castmates to discuss Star Trek: Picard, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros. creator Jackson Publick celebrating 20 years with a look at how Brock Samson has changed, bestselling author Michael Connelly offering updates & thoughts on the expanding "Bosch" universe, and Rob McElhenney's Mac (maybe?) having his dream come true during It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Venture Bros, Bosch, The Mandalorian, Star Trek: Picard, Always Sunny & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize, HBO Max's Love & Death, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, The CW's The Flash, TBS' AEW Dynamite, FOX's Starsky & Hutch reboot, HBO Max's Duster, STARZ's Power Book II: Ghost, Amazon's Carnival Row, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, NBC's The Office, Netflix's Daredevil, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 17, 2023:

The Big Door Prize: Chris O'Dowd, Apple TV+ Series Arriving In March

Love & Death: Elizabeth Olsen, HBO Max Series Gets Teaser, Images

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 20 Review: The End of The Game Is Murder

Saturday Night Live: Jenna Ortega, Travis Kelce Hosting & More Details

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Talks Season 3 Opener, Compares Seasons

Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards: Rodriguez, Wolfhard & More To Present

Michael Connelly Discusses "Bosch Universe," Updates Spinoffs & More

Always Sunny Season 16: Mac's Finally Playing Catch with Chase Utley?

The Flash Season 9: John Wesley Shipp, Teddy Sears Confirmed To Return

AEW Dynamite: Ruby Soho Beats Britt Baker, Toni Storm in Main Event

Starsky & Hutch: Female-Led Series Reimagining in Development at FOX

The Venture Bros. 20th Anniv: Publick Shares How Brock Samson's Doing

Star Trek: TNG Cast Reunite with Whoopi Goldberg During The View

Duster: Rachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Lead HBO Max, J.J. Abrams Series

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Official Trailer: Can Tariq Level Up?

Carnival Row Season 2 Sneak Preview: Philo's Having an Identity Crisis

Vikings: Valhalla Teaser Confirms Season 3 Coming In 2024 From Netflix

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 2 Disengage Preview: A Change Of Plans

Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm Already Impacted by Disney Financial Woes?

The Office: Our Top 5 Fav Episodes; CASETiFY Debuts New Collection

Daredevil Stunt Coord. Chris Brewster Won't Be Working on "Born Again"

The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Shares Late-Night Season 3 Sneak Preview

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 19 Review: Cult Leaders & Math Whizzes

