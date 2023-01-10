Toonami, Picard, Reacher, Velma, Community & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Inside Job, Toonami, Velma, Community, Star Trek: Picard, Reacher, Star Trek/Nicolas Cage, Night Court & more!

Homegrown/Rock to the rhythm and bop to the beat of the radio/You ain't got the slang but you got the face to play the role/You can play with me/And all the bros/Try for the courage and try for Charity's tight clothes/She got a hat, and all the hat says is "Asshole"/She'll be a-boppin' to me/Pretty hairdos/And those lipstick kisses blown, yeah, that's the right move/Make me feel like I'm the one who moves you/The only one you see… along with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Kings of Leon with "Fans," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Netflix changing its mind on Inside Job Season 2, Adult Swim's Toonami getting crap for trying to do the right thing, HBO Max's Velma dropping new key art & a plan to steal Dinkley's look, Joel McHale sharing when the Community movie is being filmed, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard releasing new Season 3 key art & Sir Patrick Stewart hinting that he's up for more Jean-Luc, and Amazon's Reacher star Alan Ritchson talking up a big fight coming up during the second season.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: "Star Trek"/Nicolas Cage, HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's Night Court, Stephen Amell/Arrowverse, The CW's The Flash, Crunchyroll's Vinland Saga, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, USA Network's WWE Raw, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, ABC's The Rookie, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole, Greg Berlanti/Warner Bros. Television Group, Amazon's Carnival Row, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Netflix's You, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s 1923, and more!

Star Trek: McMahan, Mount Support Starfleet Invite for Nicolas Cage

The Last of Us: HBO Series Receiving Official Companion Podcast

Night Court Season 1 Ep. 2 Preview: Dan Fielding, For The Defense!

Arrowverse Fans: Check Out Stephen Amell's Video Trip Down Memory Lane

Star Trek: Sir Patrick Stewart Open to More "Picard" Beyond Season 3

Vinland Saga Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll (Official Trailer)

Reacher Season 2 Fight Scene Has Alan Ritchson Seriously Excited

Fatal Attraction: Jackson, Caplan Series Hits Paramount+ This April

WWE Raw Preview: Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory Featured Tonight

Big Sky: Deadly Trails 2-Part Season Finale Overviews; S03E12 Preview

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 11 Preview; Ep. 13 Official Overview Released

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Key Art; Michael Dorn on Worf's Return

Velma: Scooby-Doo Prequel Key Art: Learn How You Can "Steal The Look"

Community: Joel McHale Confirms When Filming Starts, Ken Jeong Return

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Video Confirms Season 16 Writing Underway

Rabbit Hole Images: Kiefer Sutherland Series Hits Paramount+ In March

Greg Berlanti Signs New Exclusive Deal with Warner Bros. TV Group

The Flash: Stephen Amell Video Covers "Surreal" Arrowverse Return

Carnival Row Season 2 Trailer: The Future of The Row's At Stake

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Episode 2 Preview: Rowan's Losing Control

WWE Breaks Live Gate Record with Upcoming WrestleMania 39 Show

You Season 4 Official Trailer: Old Habits Die Hard for "Prof. Moore"

Toonami Co-Creator Responds to Backlash to Ending On-Air Fan Art

Doctor Who: Jemma Redgrave, UNIT Return; Aneurin Barnard Joins Series

1923, Nicolas Cage/Star Trek, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

1923 One Hundred Years Ago in The Daily LITG, 9th of January, 2023

Inside Job Creator Shion Takeuchi Confirms Netflix Canceled Season 2

