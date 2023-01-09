1923 One Hundred Years Ago in The Daily LITG, 9th of January, 2023
An LITG look at all the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, and this day for the last four years.
LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- 1923 Episode 4 "War and the Turquoise Tide" Preview Released
- Doctor Who: RTD Shares More Return Details, Drops 3-Word Ep. 2 Tease
- Star Trek: Rhodes Told She Was "Wrong Physical Type" for Enterprise
- Fox News Attacks DC Comics Over Pregnant Joker
- No, It's Not Todd McFarlane's Mother Bidding On Spawn #1 At Auction
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In January 2023
- Kim Rhodes "Too Fat" For Star Trek- The Daily LITG, January 7th, 2023
- How DC Comics' Lazarus Planet Affects The World
- Eli Roth Is Finally Going To Make Thanksgiving Into Full-Length Film
- The Spider-Man/Doctor Octopus Marriage Cover That Marvel Never Used
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Harvey Kurtzman's Comic Book Debut in Tip Top Comics #36, at Auction
- Spark Man, a Static Electricity-Powered Superhero, Up for Auction
- Eric Powell's The Goon Under The Spotlight for 2023
- Remembering Valiant Entertainment's Golden Ages
- NY State Legislature on Marvel Tales "Brutality, Violence", at Auction
LITG one year ago, Black Krrsantan Hits eBay
- Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
- Walter Simonson Asks Why His Art Is On Cover Of John Byrne Omnibus
- Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During Legends of Tomorrow Return
- The Book of Boba Fett: There's A Reason Why That Wookie Looks Familiar
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ming-Na Wen on #SaveAgentsofSHIELD Campaign
- When Jonathan Hickman Wrote Everything That Was Wrong With X-Men
- The Krakoan X-Men Books Jonathan Hickman Never Got To Launch
- Dexter: New Blood Episode 10 Preview & We Offer Our Finale Prediction
- Every DC Comic Out Next Week is a Batman Comic
- Hulk Gets A Knull From Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley In Hulk #6
- Comic Book Workers United Union Clarifies Image Comics Election Win
- PrintWatch: Miracleman, Punisher, Hulk, Venom, Black Bags, Last Ronin
- Christian Ward Joins Jonathan Hickman On 3W3M Substack
- How Marvel Comics First Overtook DC Comics In 1972
- 20th Century Black Cartoons Bootsie and Breezy Back In Print
- The Wrong Earth: Fame & Fortune by Mark Russell & Michael Montenat
- Battle Action Special: Ennis, O'Neill lead Anthology's Return
- Comic Book Workers United Is Now America's First Comic Book Union
- Dennis Hopeless & Víctor Ibáñez Have New Vault Comic For 2022
- Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan Still In The Daily LITG, 7th January 2022
LITG two years ago, Donald Trump Is The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
- Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- Yanick Paquette On Leaving DC Comics
- The Boys Season 3: So Guess What Jack Quaid Is Heading Off to Film?
- New Species Frillish To Debut In Pokémon GO's GO Battle League
- The Mandalorian, TMNT, and G.I. Joe Have the Hottest Toys Right Now
- Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, White Costume Confirmed
- Jeff Lemire Has Two DC Black Label Comics, One With Doug Mahnke
- The King In Black Possesses The Rest Of Marvel, Today (Spoilers)
- Punisher Skull Spotted Multiple Times On Capitol Rioters And Police
- Comic Book Star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Ted Cruz to Resign
- A Red Choice for Amazing Spider-Man #55 Second Printing
- Separated At Birth – Star Wars, Doctor Doom and Salvador Larocca
- Jeff Lemire – Black Hammer Reborn, Mazebook and Madame Dragonfly
- Star Wars Blindness To Sentient Rights In Star Wars #10 (Spoilers)
- How The Force Looks To Keeve Trennis – Star Wars The High Republic #1
- Jeff Lemire Comics – Gabriel Walta, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino
- What If Jim Morrison Didn't Die? Graphic Novel Lays Out Conspiracy
LITG three years ago, Castlevania was teasing Season 3
And big DC Gossip was dropping.
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- DC Comics Big Post-Christmas Gossip – DC Timeline, 5G, Death Metal, Three Jokers, Robins and More…
- 5G and the New DC Timeline Will First Be Seen in the First Three Months of 2020?
- Sean Gordon Murphy and Blake Northcott on Catwoman for DC Comics in 2020
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- SPOILERS: Donny Cates Writes the Justice League in Thor #2
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Part 3 Official Trailer This Week? [Teaser]
- Could Apple or Amazon Buy Disney or Netflix in 2020?
- DC Launches Credit Card Line So You Can Afford Outrageously-Priced Comics
- Americans, You Can Just Watch The First Two Episodes of Dracula on Netflix And Then Stop If You Want
LITG four years ago, John Byrne wouldn't let Marvel publish his X-Men.
And Immortal Hulk blew up in comic book stores.
- John Byrne Won't Let Marvel Publish His X-Men Fan-Fic Comic, Elsewhen
- Immortal Hulk Still Outselling Batman
- "NCIS" Pauley Perrette "Not Coming Back;" Cites Mark Harmon as Reason
- Incredible Hulk Suicide Page Pulled by Marvel From Print Edition of Last Call
- Now Retailer Dennis Barger Banned From Diamond Events
- The First 5 Pages of Blade Runner 2019 #1 – Like Tears In The Rain…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joe Pruett, CCO/Publisher of AfterShock Comics.
- James Pruett, Publisher of Scout Comics.
- Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe and Army of Darkness – and the Kickstartered, unmade and appropriately titled Untold Tales Of The Comic Industry documentary.
- Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor
- Jim Stewart, creator of Ganjaman.
- David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.
- Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.
- Ciarán Marcantonio, EIC of Black Sheep Comics
- Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.
- Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus..
