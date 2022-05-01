Amazing Spider-Man #1 Beats Justice League #75 in BC Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. With the Amazing Spider-Man #1 launch beating out the death of the Justice League, and with BRZRKR beating Batman, Turtles beating Punisher and Thor and Saga also making its way into the Top 10.

Amazing Spider-Man #1 Justice League #75 BRZRKR #8 Detective Comics #1059 TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 Punisher #2 Thor #24 Saga #58 Gunslinger Spawn #5 Dark Knights Of Steel #6

Rodman Comics: Overall a strong sales week with so many popular titles coming out. Amazing Spider-Man1 of course took the top spot with all its different covers. Justice League 75 came in strong with second place and all its different covers. TMNT the Last Ronin looks like the long delay or delays took a toll on the final issue. It placed ninth for us and at this rate it looks like we over ordered. Hopefully the issue will have some legs. The previous issues did do very well for us.

Ssalefish Comics: If you thought the Turtles' long awaited conclusion in Last Ronin 5 wasn't taking the top spot you'd be wrong. Spider-man and Keanu took 2 and 3 and the sometimes-on-the-list-barely Justice League had a huge bump because they all "died". Batman Beyond the White Knight sold pretty much the same numbers as the first issue and yet was only number 5 this week if that gives you an indication to how big sales were. The first issue of that series clocked in the top 3 the week it was released. Our register Wednesday was like it was in the Wednesdays of old when there were more than 12 titles from DC to pick from.

Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 6.0 $3,000 The most Giant Sized key of all sold to a very happy regular.