Amazing Spider-Man #1 Beats Justice League #75 in BC Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. With the Amazing Spider-Man #1 launch beating out the death of the Justice League, and with BRZRKR beating Batman, Turtles beating Punisher and Thor and Saga also making its way into the Top 10.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Amazing Spider-Man #1
- Justice League #75
- BRZRKR #8
- Detective Comics #1059
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #5
- Punisher #2
- Thor #24
- Saga #58
- Gunslinger Spawn #5
- Dark Knights Of Steel #6
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- Rodman Comics: Overall a strong sales week with so many popular titles coming out. Amazing Spider-Man1 of course took the top spot with all its different covers. Justice League 75 came in strong with second place and all its different covers. TMNT the Last Ronin looks like the long delay or delays took a toll on the final issue. It placed ninth for us and at this rate it looks like we over ordered. Hopefully the issue will have some legs. The previous issues did do very well for us.
- Ssalefish Comics: If you thought the Turtles' long awaited conclusion in Last Ronin 5 wasn't taking the top spot you'd be wrong. Spider-man and Keanu took 2 and 3 and the sometimes-on-the-list-barely Justice League had a huge bump because they all "died". Batman Beyond the White Knight sold pretty much the same numbers as the first issue and yet was only number 5 this week if that gives you an indication to how big sales were. The first issue of that series clocked in the top 3 the week it was released. Our register Wednesday was like it was in the Wednesdays of old when there were more than 12 titles from DC to pick from.
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week
Notable sales:
- Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 6.0 $3,000 The most Giant Sized key of all sold to a very happy regular.