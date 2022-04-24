Full Regeneration on Doctor Who in the Daily LITG, 24th Of April 2022

LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG.

LITG: Full Regeneration on Doctor Who in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. It's Time for Russell T Davies to Go Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
  2. The Dishonesty Of The Fantastic Beasts Franchise
  3. The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Posts Bearded & Buff Soldier Boy Reminder
  4. Arrow: Stephen Amell Brings Oliver Queen's Hooded Justice to TikTok
  5. Legends of Tomorrow/Arrowverse Crossover: Sara & Ava Moment & More
  6. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Shows Off Her "Great" Social Media Game
  7. Cullen Bunn's Bloodborne Lady Of Lanterns in Titan July 2022 Solicits
  8. Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit And Throws In A Glider
  9. First Look: Tenth Doctor Returns for Doctor Who 2022 Special
  10. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Keeps Canceling Those Cancellation Rumors

LITG one year ago, Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1

Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1 - The Daily LITG 24th April 2021
LITG Image: Screencap

  1. Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
  2. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets a Comic Book Prequel
  3. New X-Men #1 Are… Fearless, Apparently
  4. Image Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations in Full
  5. Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Signals Last Day; Thanks Cast, Crew & Marvel
  6. DC Launches New Horror Imprint, Called DC Horror, For The Conjuring
  7. Brian Azzarello & Alex Maleev's Black Label Suicide Squad: Get Joker
  8. Marvel Comics July 2021 Solicits and Solicitations In Full
  9. Frank Cho's Fight Girls #1 Finally Launches In AWA July 2021 Solicits
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney's Steak Nothing Sexual
  11. Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: Glenn Fabry Variant Covers
  12. Horizon Zero Dawn: Liberation Launches in Titan July 2021 Solicits
  13. Sas Milledge's Mamo, LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood in Boom July Solicits
  14. Will The New Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Hit $300 Today?
  15. Sarah A. Hoyt Writes Barbarella #1 For Dynamite July 2021 Solicits
  16. Justin Roiland's Orcs in Space, Rick & Morty in Oni July 2021 Solicits
  17. Eric Palicki & Wendell Cavalcanti's Black's Myth #1 From Ahoy Comics
  18. Final Copies Of Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio Hardcover, Discounted
  19. Black Lightning's Charles Holland's Superlawyer Comic Cassidy's Secret
  20. Dave Sim Suggests Owning Unethical Spider-Vark Could Be A Hate Crime
  21. LaToya Morgan and Kevin Smith on Next Week's Previews Covers
  22. Bye Bye Hawkeye – The Daily LITG, 23rd April 2021

LITG two years ago, the Civil War bribes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics.

  1. Marvel is Bribing People to Read Civil War on Marvel Unlimited
  2. Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
  3. Dennis Barger Just Sold a Quarter of a Million Comics in Shutdown
  4. Alan Gill Boycotts New DC Comics Distributors in Favour of Diamond
  5. When is a 1st Printing Not a 1st Printing? When It's From DC Comics
  6. Copy of Rarest Pulped League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen #1 Hits eBay
  7. Nightwing #70 Allocated – the Latest From UCS and Lunar Comics
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. Green Arrow and the Canaries: Beth Schwartz Talks Arrow Spinoff Status
  10. Duncan Trussell Discusses His Personal Journey to The Midnight Gospel

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Tyler Forrest Martin, creative director of Godhead Comics
  • Danie Ware, SEO manager and events organiser of Forbidden Planet

