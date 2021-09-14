Batman Not Going Down in The Daily LITG, 14th of September 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Harley Quinn Comic Revisits Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- Marvel Legends Team Reveals New Spider-Man Wave and More
- Cobra Kai Creators New 4-Year Sony TV Deal Includes Franchise Spinoffs
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: How Does La'an Noonien-Singh Factor In?
- Pokémon GO Hints At Another Secrets Of The Jungle Event
- Marvel Comics Now Calls Alternate Versions "Variants" (Spoilers)
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5
- Comic Store In Your Future: Chaos and Substack
- Mike Mignola to Write and Draw First Full Comic Since Hellboy in Hell
- X-Men Legends Unites Fabian Nicieza, Dan Jurgens, Mr. Sinister & More
- Mao: Rumiko Takahashi Plays it Straight and Spooky This Time
- Not All Robots: Dystopian Satire is AWA Studios' Funniest Series
- Hunter Gorinson Quits Bad Idea To Head Boom' Business Development
- Youngblood #0 Gold Edition, At Auction – But What Is Its Story?
- Lobo's Debut In Omega Men #3 On Auction At Heritage Today
- Archie Comics Kickstarts A 700-Page Kevin Keller Omnibus
- Jim Lee Selling His X-Men #1 Covers? Time For A New Record?
- E.M.Press – A New Publisher From Gary Erskine & Paul M Mathews
- Learn How To Pitch Graphic Novels To Agents & Publishers In 1/2 A Day
- Secret Wars #8 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Tom Brevoort Posts Alan Moore's Script For Guernica 9/11 Page
- Substack and Comic Shops in The Daily LITG, 13th of September 2021
- Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
- Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises
- For All Mankind: The Real Sci-Fi Battlestar Galactica Should've Been
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- Where Are The New Shadow Pokémon In Pokémon GO?
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Manga Improves on the Novel
- Top 5 Most Useful Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces Looney Tunes and DC Comics Crossover Pops
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- The Walking Dead Pre-Season 10 Finale Marathon Lets TWD Fans Decide
- Jim Lee Confirms (Again) That 5G Isn't Happening, at DC Fandome
- Ghostly Workforce to Pet Influencers, Unboxing Shortbox September 2020
- Trinity Crisis Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 13th September 2020
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: How Catwoman Changes The Future Of Batman
- No Marvel Comics In The UK This Week
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- DC Comics Confirms Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa's Dark Knight: The Golden Child for December
- DC Comics' December 2019 Solicitations – A Very Few Frankensteined
- DC Black Label Label Launches Daniel Warren Johnson's Past-Apocalyptic Wonder Woman: Dead Earth in December
- This is How Tom King's Batman Ends… Not With a Bang, But With a POW!
- Undiscovered Country Sold For Over A Million Dollars to New Republic Pictures – Will Scott and Charles Be Buying Everyone Drinks at New York Comic Con?
- One In Every Two Comics Ordered in August 2019 Was From Marvel as They Double DC's Marketshare
- Dan DiDio, Scott Dunbier and Marie Javins Discuss Republishing Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez's DC Comics Style Guide
- Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis Responds to Hiring Controversy
- "Justice League" Trinity Get Busty with New Beast Kingdom Series
- Free "Cards of X" Packs Of Cards to Accompany X-Men DX #1 Midnight Launch Parties – Anyone For X_Poker?
- DC Comics' Full Solicitations for December 2019 – Including Doomsday Clock #12
- Doomsday Clock #12 Will Be Out Before The End of the Year… Just.
- Nightwing and the Teen Titans Are Coming Soon to Kotobukiya
- Serpent War: Conan Finally Gets His Own Marvel Event, With Moon Knight Too
- Don't Believe The Hype About Superman Revealing His Secret Identity – Could This Be 'Cuck Kent' Instead?
- IDW Brings John Byrne to New York Comic Con
- One More Time – Crunching Mister Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4
- The Three Doctors? – 'Believe It' Features Many Doctor Who Casting Choices
- Marvel Comics Cancels Vision Sequel Series
- Henry Cavill Responds to Today's 'Superman' Dust Up
- DC Universe Streaming App Goes Live Early – But What About The Comics?
- Ban These Books: 5 Comics We Should Ban for #BannedBooksWeek [SPOILERS]
- Donny Cates, writer of Venom, Thor, Vanish, God Country and Rednecks
- Jenny McKinnon, author of the Sleaze Castle comic books.
- Brent Erwin, co-owner of Collected: Your Pop Culture Headquarters of Fort Worth, Texas and Partner / COO at Ape Entertainment
- Ricky-Marcel Pitcher, creator of Can You Kill Hitler? graphic novel.
- Evan Henry, EIC of Black Ship Books
- Richard Boom, comic book agent.
- Samuel Clarke Hawbaker, artist on Nomad.
- Todd S. Tuttle, artist on Mr T and the T Force, The Green Hornet, Ralph Snart
- Mary Fleener, alternative comics creator of Slutburger.
