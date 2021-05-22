Nightwing On The Couch – The Daily LITG, 22nd of May 2021
Daily LITG: Nightwing On The Couch
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Ian Hislop Talks Princess Diana In Tonight's Have I Got News For You
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals A Ton Of Cards From Modern Horizons 2
- Saturday Night Live: Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X Not Looking to Hug It Out
- Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
- In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures
- Tasks & Rewards for Luminous Legends Y In Pokémon GO
- Venom #200 Delayed Again Because… The Printer Ran Out Of Paper
- Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief
- The Flash #770 Review: Wally West's Quantum Leap
- Heroes Reborn #3 Review: Strangled By Its Limitations
- Star Trek: Year Five #20 Review: Worth Buying
- Nightwing #80 Review: A Winner
- Yen Press Announces Ten New Upcoming Series for November 2021
- Shang-Chi #1 Review: Family Business
- Titan Comics To Publish Adaptation Of All Michael Moorcock's Elric
- Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie
- Magnetic Press Announces Double Sci Fi Graphic Novel Kickstarter
- Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
- Save Yourself From Jupiter's Legacy – Thanks FOC It's Friday
- The Woman Who Saved Lincoln – Boom Studios' August 2021 Solicits
- Dynamite Entertainment Full Solicits & Solicitations August 2021
- Diamond Comic Distributors Launches Consumer Pullbox Service in June
- Unbelievable Unteens in Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits August 2021
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Sarah Gailey and Pius Bak launch Eat The Rich from Boom Studios
- Dave Sim Has A Cerebus "Crisis On Infinite Quarantine"
- JH Williams III's Echolands Finally Comes To Comic Shops In August
- Archie Comics Solicits and Solicitations, August 2021
- King Spawn Joins Porcelain On Diamond Previews Cover Next Week
- Kith, Kin and Kindred – The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2021
LITG one year ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
- Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
- What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
- Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
- Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
- IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Eric Kirsammer, owner at Quimby's Bookstore
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
