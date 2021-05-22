Nightwing On The Couch – The Daily LITG, 22nd of May 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Nightwing On The Couch

Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
  2. Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
  3. Ian Hislop Talks Princess Diana In Tonight's Have I Got News For You
  4. Magic: The Gathering Reveals A Ton Of Cards From Modern Horizons 2
  5. Saturday Night Live: Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X Not Looking to Hug It Out
  6. Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
  7. In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures
  8. Tasks & Rewards for Luminous Legends Y In Pokémon GO
  9. Venom #200 Delayed Again Because… The Printer Ran Out Of Paper
  10. Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

  1. Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
  2. Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
  3. Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
  4. Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
  5. Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
  6. What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
  7. The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
  8. Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
  9. Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
  10. IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Eric Kirsammer, owner at Quimby's Bookstore

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page.