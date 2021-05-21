Kith, Kin and Kindred – The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Kith, Kin and Kindred

Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For August 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
  2. The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers)
  3. Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
  4. Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
  5. Kang, Kindred, Krakoa & Kushala – Marvel Comics August 2021 Solicits
  6. Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
  7. The Wheel of Time Shares Season 2 Episode 1 Details But Not For Long
  8. In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures
  9. Writer and Publisher David Anthony Kraft Has Passed Away
  10. The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – IDW Redundancies

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool deemed worth covering, it seems.

  1. Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
  2. Martha Hart and Chris Jericho Talk Death of Owen Hart, WWE Lawsuit
  3. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
  4. Diamond Boxes Arrive at Comic Stores, With Stickers and Letter
  5. SPOILER Makes Their Big First Appearance in Buffy #14
  6. Stargirl Series Premiere Offers Touching, Heartbreaking Easter Egg
  7. Batwoman Report: Ruby Rose Leaving Not "100-Percent Her Decision"
  8. The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
  9. The Justice League Take on Darkseid in Massive Statue from XM Studios
  10. Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Finale Examines The Death of Owen Hart

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
  • Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
  • Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page.