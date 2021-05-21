Kith, Kin and Kindred – The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2021
- Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)
- The Nineties Are Back Bigger Than Even In Way Of X #2 (Big Spoilers)
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Marvel Reboots Darkhawk With New Series, New Identity
- Kang, Kindred, Krakoa & Kushala – Marvel Comics August 2021 Solicits
- Magneto Exposed in Planet-Sized X-Men #1 Improbable Preview
- The Wheel of Time Shares Season 2 Episode 1 Details But Not For Long
- In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures
- Writer and Publisher David Anthony Kraft Has Passed Away
- The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman
- First Issue of The Shadow Pulp Goes for Record $156,000 at Auction
- Venom #200 Delayed Again Because… The Printer Ran Out Of Paper
- PrintWatch: Image Comics Gives BTGTF Offer To Shops For Second Prints
- Killer Queens, A Queer Take On 1950s Sci-Fi Nostalgia, Arrives 8/18
- Star Trek: The Mirror War- IDW Announces Year-Long Comic Book Event
- Berserk Creator Kentaro Miura Has Passed Away
- First Look Inside Peach Momoko's Horizon Zero Dawn Poster Portfolio
- IDW Serialises Cavan Scott & Rachael Stott's Star Wars Graphic Novel
- You'll Wait At Least 3 Months Between TMNT: The Last Ronin #3 And #4
- Demon in a Pill Bottle: Tony Stark Gets a New Addiction in August?
- IDW Publishing Full Solicits and Solicitations For August 2021
- Spider-Woman Is Spinning Her Future In Current Marvel Comics
- No Excalibur, New Mutants or SWORD in August From Marvel Comics
- Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg.
- Keanu Reeves to Speak to US Book Show About His Graphic Novel, BRZRKR
- Bandai and Marvel Create Tokusatsu-Inspired Avengers Comics & Figures
- Torunn Grønbekk & Edgar Salazar Launch Warhammer 40K Sisters Of Battle
- Mark Russell Launches Another in August, Deadbox, From Vault Comics
- Maria Llovet's Porcelain On Front Of Next Week's Previews Catalogue
- London Comic Marts Begin Again This Sunday
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool deemed worth covering, it seems.
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Martha Hart and Chris Jericho Talk Death of Owen Hart, WWE Lawsuit
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: White Knight Figures Are Coming
- Diamond Boxes Arrive at Comic Stores, With Stickers and Letter
- SPOILER Makes Their Big First Appearance in Buffy #14
- Stargirl Series Premiere Offers Touching, Heartbreaking Easter Egg
- Batwoman Report: Ruby Rose Leaving Not "100-Percent Her Decision"
- The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Offers Production Update
- The Justice League Take on Darkseid in Massive Statue from XM Studios
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Finale Examines The Death of Owen Hart
- Stephen Christy of Boom Studios/Archaia.
- Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug, artist on The Goon.
- Jeffrey Vaughn, VP Publishing at Gemstone.
