10. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Teases "Something Big Coming" Thursday

9. Dexter Writer/Producer Teases "Today Is Gonna Be Fun" Day of Filming

8. The Mandalorian Season 3 Not Filming Yet; Obi-Wan Firsts Coming & More

7. Bob's Burgers & Sub Pop Records Share Album Vol. 2 Tracklist, Details

6. Another Life: Grimdark Netflix SciFi Series Shares Season 2 Clip

5. Titans Season 3: Joshua Orpin Shares His Conner "Superbod" Progress

4. Night Court: Ana Villafañe Joins Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot

3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Familiar Voice Offers Hope?

2. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final

1. The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval

Europa: Dave Hutchinson Fractured Europe Novels Headed to TV

The Pentaverate: Netflix Series Finds Mike Myers Tackling 7 New Roles

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump on "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Theme

Invasion Set for October; Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Drama Shares Teaser, Images

HouseBroken Season 1 E02 Growing Pains; Feels Too Domesticated: Review

Lio Rush Retires From Wrestling After AEW Debut, Will Return to NPJW

Stranger Things: Duffer Bros Announce 4 Additions to Season 4 Cast

Powerpuff: Dove Cameron Discusses CW Pilot Reshoot, Bubbles & More

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Dressed for S15 Success

Titans Season 3 Star Damaris Lewis Says The Queen Will See You Now

Lucifer Treats Fans to Season 5 Bloopers; Cast Runs Pilot Table Read

The Sinner: USA Network Announces 4 Additions to Season 4 Cast

Chucky: Don Mancini, Jennifer Tilly Take Pride In Mischief-Making

Dave Bautista Says Donald Trump Poops in Backwards Pants

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Melissa Fumero Looks Back at B99's Beginnings

MacGruber: Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne & Mickey Rourke Join Series

Remembering Adam West: September 19, 1928 – June 9, 2017 R.I.P.

Today, we say hello and goodbye to two weird, creepy shows. First, 1989 saw HBO introducing the deathly punning of The Cryptkeeper in Tales from the Crypt. Then 1991, David Lynch's Twin Peaks left ABC- and left fans with a two-decades-plus cliffhanger involving Kyle MacLachlan's Dale Cooper, the Black Lodge, and a mirror. Here's a look at both:

We have a confession. We're disgustingly huge fans of shared universes and crossovers- the odder, the better. One in particular that turned out better than it had any right to was the 1986 crossover between Magnum, PI and Murder, She Wrote. During the seventh season episode of Magnum PI "The Novel Connection," Tom Selleck's Thomas Magnum and Angela Lansbury's Jessica Fletcher (Murder, She Wrote) cross paths- resulting in Magnum being accused of murder. Fletcher would go on to clear his name in the third season episode of her series, "Magnum on Ice." Here's a look:

