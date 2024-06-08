Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Among Us, bctv daily dispatch, creature commandos, criminal, doctor who, futurama, superman, The Acolyte, The Legend of Vox Machina, tmnt, yellowjackets
Doctor Who/Taylor Swift, McElhenney/Eagles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Creature Commandos, Among Us, Futurama, Superman, Lanterns, Doctor Who, The Acolyte, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Max's Creature Commandos, CBS Studios' Among Us, AEW/WWE, Hulu's Futurama, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's Exploding Kittens, Wheel of Fortune/Pat Sajak, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, CBS's The Price Is Right, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina, Max's Lanterns, Prime Video's Criminal, Prime Video's Countdown, Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Rob McElhenney/Philadelphia Eagles, Warner Bros. Japan's Suicide Squad ISEKAI, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 8, 2024:
Yellowjackets Season 3 Is "Definitely Going to Be Brutal": Ricci
Creature Commandos: James Gunn's Wonder Woman Response Has Us Confused
Among Us: Innersloth Shares Title Trailer for Upcoming Animated Series
AEW Rampage Preview: Watch If You Want to Ruin Your Weekend
Futurama Returns to Hulu for Season 12 on July 29th: First Look Teaser
Superman: Gunn Confirms Hoover as Cat Grant, McDonald as Ron Troupe
Exploding Kittens: Netflix Animated Series Arrives This July (TRAILER)
Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak Ends Run with Message for Viewers (VIDEO)
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrives in August (TRAILER)
Watch a Near-Perfect "The Price Is Right" Bid Blow Drew Carey's Mind
Sweet Tooth Showrunner Jim Mickle on Gus's Growth, Personal "Odyssey"
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Theater Return for 25th Anniversary
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Set for October; Opening Released
Lanterns: Green Lantern Series "Going Well"; Casting "Has Not Begun"
Criminal: John Hawkes Joins Prime Video's Brubaker/Phillips Adapt
Countdown: Jessica Camacho Joins Jensen Ackles for Prime Video Series
Gremlins Sets Fall Return: Swaps "Secrets" for "The Wild Batch"
Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Slides Into Eagles Owner's DMs Over Deal
Suicide Squad ISEKAI Spotlights Clayface in New Anime Teaser
Doctor Who: Does Taylor Swift Have Her Own "73 Yards" Problem?
The Acolyte Star Lee Jung-jae Shocked "Squid Game" Inspired Casting
