Doctor Who/Taylor Swift, McElhenney/Eagles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Creature Commandos, Among Us, Futurama, Superman, Lanterns, Doctor Who, The Acolyte, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, Max's Creature Commandos, CBS Studios' Among Us, AEW/WWE, Hulu's Futurama, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's Exploding Kittens, Wheel of Fortune/Pat Sajak, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, CBS's The Price Is Right, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina, Max's Lanterns, Prime Video's Criminal, Prime Video's Countdown, Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Rob McElhenney/Philadelphia Eagles, Warner Bros. Japan's Suicide Squad ISEKAI, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s The Acolyte, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 8, 2024:

Yellowjackets Season 3 Is "Definitely Going to Be Brutal": Ricci

Creature Commandos: James Gunn's Wonder Woman Response Has Us Confused

Among Us: Innersloth Shares Title Trailer for Upcoming Animated Series

AEW Rampage Preview: Watch If You Want to Ruin Your Weekend

Futurama Returns to Hulu for Season 12 on July 29th: First Look Teaser

Superman: Gunn Confirms Hoover as Cat Grant, McDonald as Ron Troupe

Exploding Kittens: Netflix Animated Series Arrives This July (TRAILER)

Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak Ends Run with Message for Viewers (VIDEO)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrives in August (TRAILER)

Watch a Near-Perfect "The Price Is Right" Bid Blow Drew Carey's Mind

Sweet Tooth Showrunner Jim Mickle on Gus's Growth, Personal "Odyssey"

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Theater Return for 25th Anniversary

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Set for October; Opening Released

Lanterns: Green Lantern Series "Going Well"; Casting "Has Not Begun"

Criminal: John Hawkes Joins Prime Video's Brubaker/Phillips Adapt

Countdown: Jessica Camacho Joins Jensen Ackles for Prime Video Series

Gremlins Sets Fall Return: Swaps "Secrets" for "The Wild Batch"

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Slides Into Eagles Owner's DMs Over Deal

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Spotlights Clayface in New Anime Teaser

Doctor Who: Does Taylor Swift Have Her Own "73 Yards" Problem?

The Acolyte Star Lee Jung-jae Shocked "Squid Game" Inspired Casting

