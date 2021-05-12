Animal Kingdom Comes To The Daily LITG, 12th of May 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Daily LITG: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

animal kingdom

  1. Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?
  2. J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
  3. Historic Anthology V On Magic Arena Adds These Four New Cards
  4. Black Panther's Okoye – Replacing Danny Rand As Marvel's Iron Fist?
  5. Animal Kingdom Season 5: The Codys Fight for Their Future This July
  6. Disney To Pay Star Wars Novelists Alan Dean Foster And More
  7. Doctor Who Star Billie Piper Reveals Why She Left BBC Series & More
  8. Jonathan Kent Gets A New Superpower Now He's Superman? (Spoilers)
  9. Pokémon GO Challenge Succeeds: Shiny Galarian Ponyta Unlocked
  10. The Unmasking Of Frank Miller As Rorschach (Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Dungeons & Dragons, Black Batman and the ten most-read stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.

  1. Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
  2. John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
  3. We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
  4. Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
  5. Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
  6. Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
  7. Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
  8. Marty Pasko, Writer on Superman, Doctor Fate and Roseanne, Dies At 65
  9. Doctor Who: Osgood Calls Zoom Meeting to Address The Zygon Isolation
  10. Many Endings Of Uncanny X-Men #137 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne

LITG two years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four

Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?

  1. Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
  2. Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
  3. Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
  4. D&D Pulls Jared Knabenbauer and Holly Conrad From D&D Live 2019
  5. Comic Store In Your Future- Avengers: Endgame Hurt Sales, Unlike Hellboy

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • David Mack, comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy
  • Neil D Vokes, artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company.
  • Sam Shiffler, comics art dealer
  • Cesar Feliciano, artist of The Red Ten.
  • Chad Parenteau, writer of This Sickness
  • Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion
  • Michael Seddon, cartoonist

