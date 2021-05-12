Animal Kingdom Comes To The Daily LITG, 12th of May 2021
- Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?
- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Historic Anthology V On Magic Arena Adds These Four New Cards
- Black Panther's Okoye – Replacing Danny Rand As Marvel's Iron Fist?
- Animal Kingdom Season 5: The Codys Fight for Their Future This July
- Disney To Pay Star Wars Novelists Alan Dean Foster And More
- Doctor Who Star Billie Piper Reveals Why She Left BBC Series & More
- Jonathan Kent Gets A New Superpower Now He's Superman? (Spoilers)
- Pokémon GO Challenge Succeeds: Shiny Galarian Ponyta Unlocked
- The Unmasking Of Frank Miller As Rorschach (Spoilers)
- Oldman Graphic Novel Saga to be Published in English by eigoMANGA
- Orwell: SelfMadeHero Publishes Graphic Biography of 1984 Writer
- New GI Joe to Debut in GI Joe A Real American Hero #281 [Preview]
- Anime and Pixar in The Comic Book History of Animation #5 [Preview]
- Kakao Buys Tapas For $590 Million Dollars, Launch DC Comics Webtoons
- London Cartoon Museum Reopens – V For Vendetta Exhibition Next Week
- TOLDJA: Eve #1 Sells Out Ahead of Issue #2 FOC
- Katana Trained Up The Next Batman (Second Son #11 Spoilers)
- Batman Helping Out Red Hood, Despite Confessing To Murder? (Spoilers)
- Spidey vs. Fake News in Marvel Action Spider-Man #2 [Preview]
- Batman Wants To Get Politics Out Of Superhero Comics (Spoilers)
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic 2021 Annual For the Dogs Preview
- Grifter – From A Different Universe? (Batman Urban Legends Spoilers)
- Shannon Hale Tells You That This Book Is Not For You
- The Joker – Not Responsible For Killing Bane After All? (Spoilers)
- Batman: The Detective Thinks Paris Is West Of London? (Spoilers)
- Kerilynn Wilson Auctions Graphic Novel The Faint of Heart
- FCBD Preview: Lewis Trondheim & Joann Sfar's Dungeon Is Back
- J Scott Campbell's Fix – The Daily LITG, 11th of May 2021
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
- We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
- Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
- Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
- Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
- Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
- Marty Pasko, Writer on Superman, Doctor Fate and Roseanne, Dies At 65
- Doctor Who: Osgood Calls Zoom Meeting to Address The Zygon Isolation
- Many Endings Of Uncanny X-Men #137 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne
Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?
- Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
- Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
- Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
- D&D Pulls Jared Knabenbauer and Holly Conrad From D&D Live 2019
- Comic Store In Your Future- Avengers: Endgame Hurt Sales, Unlike Hellboy
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Mack, comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy
- Neil D Vokes, artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company.
- Sam Shiffler, comics art dealer
- Cesar Feliciano, artist of The Red Ten.
- Chad Parenteau, writer of This Sickness
- Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion
- Michael Seddon, cartoonist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
