J Scott Campbell's Fix – The Daily LITG, 11th of May 2021

- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Historic Anthology V On Magic Arena Adds These Four New Cards
- Jonathan Kent Gets A New Superpower Now He's Superman? (Spoilers)
- Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?
- The Promise Collection: One of the Greatest Comic Finds of All Time
- Pokémon GO Challenge Succeeds: Shiny Galarian Ponyta Unlocked
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Share Greetings, Updates from Season 8 Set
- Indiana Jones 5: Why We Should Get A Ford-Hamill Star Wars Reunion
- Ten Years Later: Some Observations About Scream 4
- The Mandalorian: Disney Submitted Gina Carano for Emmy Consideration
- Ed Piskor's Red Room Is Fantagraphics' Best-Selling Comic In Decades
- Marvel Rushes To Publish Lady Loki, Mistress Of Mischief
- WWE, BOOM! Get Positive with New Day Mini-Series
- Somnus, A Mutant Resurrected From The Past For Marvel's Voices: Pride
- Yet Another Origin Story in Heroes Reborn Peter Parker #1 [Preview]
- A Utility Belt Shocker in Batman Urban Legends #3 [Preview]
- A Nice Change of Scenery in Batman The Detective #2 [Preview]
- The End is Near in American Vampire 1976 #8 [Preview]
- The Trial Of Magneto Is, Indeed, For Murder
- JJJ Gets What He Deserves in Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #2 [Preview]
- Will Bane Be Back From The Dead In Batman? (Spoilers)
- Did SWORD #5 Foreshadow The Trial Of Magneto?
- Liana Sposto Sells Her 9 Trials Graphic Novel To Penguin/Razorbill
- Nick Drnaso's New Graphic Novel, Acting Class, For The Summer Of 2022
- FCBD Preview: Vampire The Masquerade For Free Comic Book Day
- FCBD Preview: A Glimpse of the Unfinished Corner from Vault Comics
- Loving Lady Loki – The Daily LITG, 10th of May 2021
- Hari Conner Sells I Shall Never Fall In Love Graphic Novel At Auction
LITG one year ago – Dungeons & Dragons
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowdfunding.
- We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
- Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
- San Diego Comics to Permanently Close, Can't Wait For Diamond Anymore
- Doctor Manhattan in Dark Nights: Death Metal, and More
- Community Cast, Dan Harmon Hold NSFW Zoom Meet Post-Table Read
- Graphic Novels Sales Up 43% in Bookstores, During Diamond Shutdown
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for BBC Zoom Backgrounds
- Supergirl Season 5 Preview: Kara and Alex Get Some Unexpected Help
LITG one year ago – The Power of the Immortal Hulk
Two years ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only two years ago?
- Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
- TOLDJA: Details Of Marvel Comics #1000 Revealed
- Black Lightning Creator Tony Isabella Trashes Batman and the Outsiders, Says DC Exec Agreed
- Marvel Comics Cancels Its Summer Swimsuit Special
- Marvel Comics Tops 50% in April 2019 Marketshare For The First Time in Over Ten Years
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Corello, columnist and reporter at ComicMix.
- Russell Lissau, writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds.
- Dan Goldman, writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties
- Mike Curtis, writer of Dick Tracy strip
- Matt Feazell, creator of Cynicalman.
- Nick Burns, artist on Arctic Comics.
- Sandy Carruthers, co-creator of The Men In Black.
