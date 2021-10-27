Back To The Bat For Todd McFarlane, The Daily LITG 27th October, 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- McFarlane Toys Brings The Batman to Life Once Again with New Figure
- Frank Cho's Outrage Sketch Covers From Baltimore Comic Con
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: So How Soon is "So Soon"?
- Marvel Comics Launches Savage Spider-Man Without Chris Bachalo
- Dune is the Final Harry Potter Movies, Not Lord of the Rings
- Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer; Kevin Smith/Trolls
- Tonight Is Murkrow Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021
- The Identity Of Mother Soul Confirmed And Fully Revealed In Robin #7
- The Naked, Scarred Body Of Jason Todd in Task Force Z #1
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Source Point Press Drops Frank Gogol During Legal Proceedings
- Evil Dada Shock Troopers Fighting The Culture War – The X-Cellent #1
- The Beef Bros Are Back… And This Time They've Brought Fanny Packs
- Knighted #1: AWA Studios Previews Exclusive Retailer Covers
- Kinda Sorta Normal Life of Joshua Jones, E.A. Carrington & Kitt Thomas
- Origin Of Fortnite, Foundation & Imagined Order Revealed In Batman
- Cartoonist Embedded With Julia Salazar Creates Campaign Graphic Novel
- Could We Get Interdimensional Law Series Spin-Off From Checkmate #5?
- Foxes, Fire, And Other Magic OGN by Kyla Smith Picked Up By Macmillan
- All Local Comic Shop Day 2021 Titles So Far, Adds Radio Apocalypse
- "Dune Is Harry Potter" Hot Take in The Daily LITG, 26th October, 2021
LITG one year ago, Garth Marenghi and Marc Guggenheim
- The Haunting Of Garth Marenghi's Dark Manor
- Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Thought She Was Playing the Doctor "Wrong"
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
- New The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Revealed by Hasbro
- Spitting Image: Watch New Episodes for Free on YouTube Right Now
- Three Jokers Book 3 – And Punchline – Are Sequels To The Killing Joke
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special: Rey vs Vader, Obi-Wan Trifecta & More
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Drifloon
- Retro The Mandalorian Figures Unveiled by Hasbro for Mando Monday
- UCS Selling Two, Three, Four Times More DC Comics Than Lunar
- Neil Gaiman Asks If DC Wants a Death Talks About Life For COVID-19
- 50 Copies Of Emma Kubert Bleeding Cool Foundlings Kickstarter Variant
- Marvel Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes: Paul Grist to Draw The Union, And More
- Homestuck: Unofficial Collection is Free Offline Browser Experience
LITG two years ago, the Doctor met the Doctor and we got Giant-Sized X-Men again
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- Bruce Lee Gets An 80th-Anniversary Tribute Statue from Blitzway
- Just Chillin' With Apocalypse in Excalibur #1 [Preview]
- "Try and Stay Calm, You're Doing Very Well" – BBC One's Dracula Trailer Drops at MCM London Comic Con
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14 "The Gang Texts" [REVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Thor #1 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein Gets Rather Messy
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th October 2019 – "None Of Them Could Top Sales of Marauders #1"
- "Rick and Morty": Was Chris Jericho's World Title Stolen via Portal Gun?
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 3 Announced by Hasbro
- Historical Funko Pop Artists, Presidents and Icons Are Coming Soon
- Okay, So I Just Bought a Page of Doomsday Clock at MCM London Comic Con
- Martin Scorsese Expands on His Comments Regarding Marvel Films
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
- "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Episode IV – A New Retweet Hope [REVIEW]
- "Good Omens": Neil Gaiman Loved Your Netflix Petition to Cancel Show
- "Supergirl": Kara's Villains Are Hiding "In Plain Sight" [PREVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Scarlet Witch Vs The Vision in Tarot #1 by Alan Davis and Paul Renaud
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz From Marvel in January
LITG three years ago, Old Man Logan was ending and Superman was getting militarised
- Old Man Logan Finale May Feature the Worst Thing Wolverine's Ever Done
- Clark Kent Joins the Navy SEALs In Superman: Year One
- Hunter Killer is Far Better than You've Been Told [Review]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Freak Out Over New Found Item
- Frank Miller vs AnemoneTea at MCM London Comic Con 2018
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino
- Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.
- Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.
- Karl C. Story, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.
- OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.
- Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.