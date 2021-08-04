Bad Sign For Smallville in the Daily LITG, 4th August of 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Bad Sign For Smallville in the Daily LITG, 4th August of 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
- Rick and Morty: Harmon Sick of Anti-Vax Stupidity Being Smart-Splained
- Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- LEGO Reveals Their First Spider-Man: No Way Home Building Set
- What Is The Shiny Rate For Wild Spawns In Pokémon GO?
- Jesus Saiz and Paul Azaceta Join Jason Aaron on Punisher No More?
- The Flintstones To Catwoman – DC Omnibus and Big Book Collections
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- More TMNT x Power Rangers Crossover Figures Arrive From Hasbro
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El Gets 2nd Print, Phantom Starkiller Gets 4th
- Five DC Comics Relevant To The Suicide Squad, Published Today
- DC Comics Suicide Squad Character Who Led The Capitol Insurrection
- TMNT New Character Find Of 2021… Arpil O'Neil?
- Speculator Corner: Black Knight #5 Booms On eBay
- Stage Review: The Windsors: Endgame – Spamalot Meets Spitting Image
- Jed Mercurio's Graphic Novel, Sleeper, Out This Week
- Batman #111 Sees Batman Fear State Rewrite The Future State
- Dynamite Sells Exclusive Elvira Comic On Kickstarter, Not Comic Shops
- Rickjecting the Riccine in the Daily LITG, 3rd of August 2021
LITG one year ago, The Robin King
I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Anyway, he was no match for Baldur's Gate 3 which maintained its lead in last year's top ten of traffic – even though it didn't exist and still does not in the expected form.
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
- Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Death Metal Gets New One Shots Including The Last Stories of the DCU
- Rick and Morty Sold Out, Huh? Done with The Walking Dead? Who Cares?
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
- Does Batman Really Debut in His Dream Suit in Batman #96? (Spoilers)
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- We Unbox the Funko X-Men 20th Anniversary Mystery Box
- LEAK: Marvel Publishes Web Of Venom: Wraith a Month Ahead by Mistake
- Conan Vs "The Feminization Of American Culture" in Flashing Swords #6
- Image Comics to Publish Albert Monteys' Universe! in 2021
- Comics & Complication: Let's Teach Kids About How Fun Drugs Are?
- Stephen Colbert's Michael Brumm Writes Graphic Novel, The Cryptid Club
LITG two years ago, Reed Richards got religious back in 2019…
- Does God Exist? Reed Richards Reveals All in Daredevil #9
- "Alita: Battle Angel" Star Rosa Salazar Would Play Alita "Til My Last Breath"
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: The Gang Does Laser Tag
- Masters of the Universe: Origins- Let's Look at the SDCC Debut Set
- "Swamp Thing" Dies on Vine in Rush to Finish Line [SPOILER REVIEW]
- Will Absolute Carnage Make Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars #1 Canon? (UPDATE – No)
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4: Leon's Your Guide to "Five/Nine" [VIDEO RECAP]
- They Don't Make Hulks Like They Used To – Dead Man Logan #10 [Preview]
- Captain Atom Arrives in Gotham in Next Week's Batman #76 [Preview]
- Elementals Trademarks Go To War
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Charlie Adlard, artist on The Walking Dead, co-creator of Vampire State.
- Gabe Yocum of Artists, Writers, Artisans Inc.
- Paul Hudson, owner of former Comics Showcase chain.
- Keith Champagne, writer/artist
- Mike Gold, writer, editor, founder of ComicMix
- Cindy Goff, writer of Tales From The Heart, Metropolis SCU.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.